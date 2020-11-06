Don’t Rock The Boat viewers were in stitches last night as Jack Fincham had a hilarious response to being told off by James Cracknell.

In the fourth episode of the ITV series, in which two teams of celebs have to row the length of Britain, Jack and his fellow blues had the former Olympian on their team.

James Cracknell helped Jack Fincham and the blues on Don’t Rock The Boat (Credit: ITV)

Why was James Cracknell on Don’t Rock The Boat?

They won his help after a victory in one of the land challenges, and with a sizable gap between their rowing time and that of the red team, they knew they needed it.

Jack, as viewers will have seen in previous episodes, struggles to concentrate on the rowing.

Read more: Don’t Rock The Boat: Adam Thomas praised for defending Craig Charles in Victoria Pendleton row

And in last night’s (Thursday, November 6) episode, the Love Island winner was overjoyed to see seals swimming near their boat.

Some seals near the boat distracted Love Islander Jack (Credit: ITV)

However, James told him off and ordered him to keep rowing. Jack soon got to switch out and lie down in the cabin for a rest – where he cheekily had a go at the Olympian behind his back.

Literally PMSL when he said about chucking James overboard. So funny, just love him.

Jack fumed, quietly enough so that James wouldn’t hear: “Who took the jam out of your doughnut, James?

“He’s lucky I didn’t chuck him overboard.”

Jack had a good moan about James Cracknell behind his back (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV viewers say about Jack Fincham?

And on Twitter, viewers were in stitches. One said: “@jack_charlesf is hilarious on #DontRockTheBoat. Literally PMSL when he said about chucking James overboard. So funny, just love him.”

Another tweeted: “@jack_charlesf on #dontrocktheboat, bloody love him! Who took the jam out of your doughnut? Love it!”

A third put: “Actually feel sorry for @jack_charlesf on #dontrocktheboat. He’s just trying to have a laugh and everyone is far too serious on his team.”

@jack_charlesf is hilarious on #DontRockTheBoat literally PMSL when he said about chucking James overboard 😂😂😂😂😂 so funny just love him ❤️ — Suzanne Jayne (@deacon_suzanne) November 6, 2020

😂 @jack_charlesf on #dontrocktheboat bloody love him! Who took the jam out of your donut? 😂❤👌 love it! — Sarah Jayne (@SazJayney) November 5, 2020

Actual feel sorry for @jack_charlesf on #dontrocktheboat hes just trying to have a laugh & every1 far to serious on his team its not all about winning its about making the most of a once in a lifetime experience aswell 🤪 — D A W S Y x (@dawsyxx) November 5, 2020

Someone else said, with laughing emojis: “‘Who took the jam out of your doughnut, James?'”

Read more: Don’t Rock The Boat: Denise Lewis criticised by Sally Ann Matthews over comments to teammates

A fifth tweeted: “I’m still laughing at Jack saying who took the jam out his doughnut.”

“Jack is hilarious,” said a sixth viewer.

'Who took the jam out of your donut James?' 😂😂 @jack_charlesf #DontRockTheBoat — Kayleigh (@kayleigh_032) November 5, 2020

i’m still laughing at jack saying who took the jam out his doughnut 😂😂😂 #dontrocktheboat — ✨ erh ✨ (@_MaH_hEaRt_) November 5, 2020

Jack is hilarious 😂#DontRockTheBoat — Rose Alex Claridge (@AlexClaridge) November 5, 2020

– Don’t Rock The Boat concludes tonight (Friday, November 6) at 9pm on ITV

Have you enjoyed the series so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.