Drop a Stone in a Month, hosted by Ruth Langsford, aired on Channel 5 last night (Thursday, November 5) and viewers branded the programme ‘irresponsible’.

The show sees a group of overweight food lovers go on some of the most extreme diets to lose the pounds fast, with the help of the This Morning presenter and TV’s Dr Amir Khan.

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford is the host of Drop a Stone in a Month (Credit: AMP / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

What happened with the 800-calorie diet on Drop a Stone in a Month?

One the the hopefuls, Emma, was put on 800 calories a day, which was a lot less than she was eating before.

By the end of the programme, which was previously called Lose a Stone for Christmas, all those taking part managed to shed at least a stone.

Between them, the four lost five stone and five pounds.

Emma, on the 800-calorie diet, lost more than any of the others, dropping one stone and eight pounds while losing over six inches off her waist.

Drop a Stone in a Month with Ruth Langsford (Credit: Channel 5)

What did viewers say about Ruth Langsford’s show?

But on Twitter, a number of viewers criticised the programme and accused it of “pushing fad diets”.

One said: “How to Lose a Stone Before Christmas should be ashamed advertising an 800-calorie diet.”

Another said: “@channel5_tv What kind of doctor advises to cut calories down to 800 a day on How to Lose a Stone for Christmas? Why are you pushing fad diets?”

Dr Amir Khan is on to help the hopefuls lose weight safely (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Channel 5 viewers ‘horrified’

Someone else tweeted: “Managed to catch How to Lose a Stone in a Month tonight and I am absolutely horrified that shows such as this, that promote disordered eating, are allowed on TV.”

A fifth said: “Just turned over to How to Lose a Stone and they’ve put someone on a liquid master cleanse and 800 cals on non liquid days. Bit irresponsible, ain’t it @channel5_tv?”

“Putting a show glamourising diet culture called How to Lose a Stone for Christmas is apparently okay,” said a sixth. “Showing fad diets and unrealistic methods of weight loss is so so dangerous wtf.”

ED! contacted Channel 5 for comment.

Not everyone felt that way, though.

One said: “@DrAmirKhanGP good to see you on #channel5, How to Lose a Stone in a Month, brilliant (just put the biscuit down! Haha) #teambradford.”

Another joked, with a thumbs up emoji: “Watching How to Lose a Stone for Christmas while stuffing my face with crisps.”

