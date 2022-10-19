Doc Martin on ITV1: Who is in the cast of series 10 opposite Martin Clunes?

Doc Martin has blessed our screens with nine hilarious seasons and fans are devastated that the series is finally coming to an end – so we know there are going to be some great names in the series 10 cast list.

As it’s the final season, ITV have lined up a variety of incredible guest stars… Including one of our favourite ever Death in Paradise stars and a Cold Feet legend.

So who is in the cast of series 10 of Doc Martin?

Here’s some of the fabulous names taking part.

Martin Clunes will return as Doc Martin in series 10 (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin series 10 cast – Martin Clunes returns as Dr Martin Ellingham

Martin Clunes will be returning as the nation’s favourite grumpy medic Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time.

In the 10th and final series, the Doc’s medical career faces scrutiny by the General Medical Council due to his phobia of blood.

And so, it’s the end of an era as Dr Martin decides it’s finally time he resigns from being Portwenn’s GP.

But did he make the right decision?

Martin Clunes is known for playing Gary Lang in Men Behaving Badly and DCI Colin Sutton in the ITV drama Manhunt.

He also resurrected Reggie Perrin in the 2009 remake of the legendary BBC drama.

Martin has also narrated a number of documentaries for ITV including Islands of Britain in 2009 and his recent documentary Islands of The Pacific in 2022.

You might also recognise him for starring as Mr Shepherd in the Christmas classic Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?!

Other film roles include Richard Burbage in Shakespeare in Love, and Dr. Bamford in Saving Grace.

Caroline Catz stars as long-siuffering Louisa Ellingham (Credit: ITV1)

Caroline Catz plays Louisa Ellingham

Actress Caroline Catz plays Dr Martin’s long-suffering wife Louisa Ellingham.

She decides to shake up her career in series 10.

The headmistress resigned from her job at the local school to pursue a career in child counselling in Dr Martin’s old surgery, leaving her husband to care for the baby at home.

Caroline Catz is a British actress and is definitely no stranger to a crime drama!

The star has played the role of a police officer in many ITV crime shows including Murder in Suburbia, DCI Banks and The Vice.

She’s also known for playing Alison Spears in the hit series McDonald & Dodds.

Dame Eileen Atkins plays Aunt Ruth in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Dame Eileen Atkins plays Aunt Ruth

Eileen Atkins returns to her iconic role as Aunt Ruth in series 10 of Doc Martin.

Aunt Ruth is one of the few characters to relate to the moody Dr Martin as she’s certainly very opinionated!

After her sister’s passing, Joan decided not to sell the farm and to stay and work on her novel instead.

We’re excited to see what she’ll be up to in the next season!

Eileen Atkins has worked in many TV series and films.

The actress co-created the television dramas Upstairs, Downstairs and The House of Elliot with Jean Marsh.

She also wrote her own screenplay for the 1997 film Mrs Dalloway.

Eileen has even won a BAFTA TV Award for Best Actress and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a mini-series for Cranford.

Fans might also recognise her from the hit films Robin Hood, Vita & Virginia and The Scapegoat.

Ian McNiece plays Bert Large in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Ian McNiece plays Bert Large in Doc Martin

Actor Ian McNiece is back playing Bert Large in Doc Martin.

Ian McNiece found fame in 1985 after portraying government agent Harcourt in the series Edge of Darkness.

He also starred as Batcular in the miniseries Around the World in 80 Days in 1989.

The actor then went on to star in popular films like The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain, Ace Ventura and Frank Herbert’s Dune.

Joe Absolom as Al Large in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Joe Absolom portrays Al Large

Joe Absolom portrays Al Large in series 10 of Doc Martin.

Series nine saw Al Large’s wedding to Morwenna in shambles as her parents couldn’t make it because of a storm and the maid of honour had hives.

However, the pair still got married as Doc Martin sweetly walked Morwenna down the aisle.

Joe began acting in 1990 at the age of 11 after he appeared in Screenplay: Antonia and Jane.

He is perhaps best known for his role as Matthew Rose in the hit soap EastEnders in 1985.

After leaving EastEnders, the actor has appeared in Long Time Dead, Exteme Ops and the popular TV series Vincent.

He recently starred as brooding ex Andy Warren in The Bay.

John Marquez as PC Jospeh Penhale (Credit: ITV1)

John Marquez returns as PC Joe Penhale

Actor John Marquez plays the role of PC Joe Penhale.

John Marquez is our favourite narcoleptic police officer in Portwenn who, just like Doc Martin, has a strange phobia considering his job.

Joe suffers with agoraphobia which causes him to become nervous in crowds.

John Marquez’s first role in film was for the London Suite in 1996.

Since then John has appeared in EastEnders in 2002 and the TV series Holby City in 2005.

John has also played the role of Ray Wilson in the BBC One drama In the Club and Tom Lewis in Death in Paradise.

He also played the role of Miller in the Sky Original series Rumplestilzchen in 2021.

Martin Clunes as Doc Martin and Jessica Ransom as Morwenna Newcross (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Jessica Ransom plays receptionist Morwenna Newcross

Jessica Ransom returns as the receptionist Morwenna Newcross in Doc Martin.

Towards the end of season 9, Morwenna married Al Large in a very chaotic ceremony.

Jessica Ransom is an actress and writer who appeared in Zapped alongside The Inbetweeners star James Buckley.

From 2009 to 201o, Jessica played a variety of side characters in the sketch show The Armstrong and Miller Show – opposite series 10 guest star Ben Miller!

She’s also known for playing the role of Helen in the Escape Artist.

In 2015, she won a Children’s BAFTA Award for her role as Mary Queen of Scots in the CBBC series Horrible Histories.

Selina Cadell plays pharmacist Mrs Tishell in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Selina Cadell plays pharmacist Mrs Tishell

British actress Selina Cadell is back as the pharmacist Mrs Tishell in the iconic series.

Selina Cadell is the younger sister of Simon Cadell who’s best known for playing Jeffery Fairbrother in the BBC comedy Hi-de-Hi!.

And she has followed in her brothers footsteps and taken on a variety of roles including Mary Dove in Miss Marple A Pocket Full of Rye and Margaret in Match Point.

She’s also starred in Midsomer Murders in 1997.

Super fans will know that Selina got her good friend Sigourney Weaver to guest star in a previous series!

British actress Robyn Addison plays Janice Bone in Doc Martin (Credit: Shutterstock)

Robyn Addison plays Janice Bone

Robyn Addison will be back playing Janice Bone in Doc Martin series 10.

In the new series, Janice takes on the difficult task of looking after Martin and Louisa’s kids while they’re away.

But will she be able to handle the challenge or will she have to call someone in for help?

Robyn Addison is a British actress best known for her roles in Survivors and Casualty.

She also has numerous other TV credits including playing Elsie Peters in Father Brown and Anna Reid in Waterloo Road.

Actress Fay Ripley is set to be a guest on Doc Martin this series (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Fay Ripley guest stars as Abigail

Fay Ripley guest stars in series 10 of Doc Martin as Abigail.

Fay Ripley’s breakout role was Jenny Gifford in the ITV series Cold Feet which was initially only a supporting role in the pilot episode, but her character was kept on for all subsequent series.

After leaving Cold Feet, Fay Ripley played a variety of leading roles in comedies and dramas including Green-Eyed Monster, I Saw You and The Stretford Wives.

TV fans will also recognise Fay Ripley for playing DI Martha Bellamy in Suspects.

Vincent Franklin as Chris Parsons in the final series of Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Vincent Franklin stars as Chris Parsons

Actor Vincent Franklin stars as Chris Parsons in the final series of Doc Martin on ITV1.

The actor has popped up a few times before in the ITV comedy – in fact, he’s appeared in five previous episodes of Doc Martin from 2004 to 2017.

Viewers will know the actor from some pretty epic roles in the past few years – including Christopher Rawson in Gentleman Jack.

Happy Valley fans – aren’t we all? – will recognise Vincent as DSU Andy Shepherd.

He’s also appeared in The Witchfinder, Bodyguard, Cucumber, and The Thick of It.

He’s quietly brilliant in everything he does.

Helen Parsons is played by Beth Goddard in Doc Martin (Credit: Shutterstock)

Beth Goddard plays Helen Parsons in Doc Martin series 10

Beth Goddard will play Chris Parsons’ wife Helen in the last ever series of Doc Martin.

Helen Parsons finds herself in serious trouble after she faints and falls off a rock into the sea.

Martin is sent to the beach to help aid the poor couple, but will he be able to save her life?

Beth Goddard is best known for playing Suze Littlewood in the BBC comedy series Gimme Gimme Gimme.

She also played Belinda Ashton in the ITV drama Lewis.

Her other credits include appearances in Silent Witness, Endeavour and Outlander.

David Hayman will guest star in Doc Martin series 10 (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: David Hayman guest stars in Doc Martin

Iconic actor David Hayman is also a guest in the new series of Doc Martin.

David is known for his role as DCS Mike Walker in the drama Trial and Retribution.

He’s also famously played the roles of Jonas Franks in the BBC period drama The Paradise, and Brace in the drama Taboo.

The actor also starred in the heartbreaking movie The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in 2008.

He’s even appeared in an episode of the BBC series Robin Hood.

Ben Miller will star in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Ben Miller plays Stewart James

Many Bridgerton fans will recognise Ben Miller for playing the notorious Lord Featherington in the first season.

Now the actor guest stars in the final series of Doc Martin!

Ben Miller rose to fame as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller alongside Alexander Armstrong.

The actor has also starred in many famous movies like Paddington 2, What We Did On Our Holiday and The Prince & Me.

He also plays the leading role in the crime series Professor T.

Of course, Death in Paradise fans will ADORE him from his role as DI Richard Poole in the BBC One drama.

Lesley Nicol joins the cast of Doc Martin for series 10 (Credit: ITV1)

Lesley Nicol is set to star in series 10

Actress Lesley Nicol has also joined the cast of Doc Martin series 10 as a guest.

Lesley is known for playing the role of Mrs Patmore in the hit series Downton Abbey.

She also returned to the iconic role in the Downton Abbey film Downton Abbey: A New Era which was released this year.

Lesley has also starred as Mrs Beaver in the BBC adaptation of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Doc Martin series 10 cast includes Rupert Graves (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin series 10 cast: Rupert Graves guest stars in Doc Martin

Actor Rupert Graves will also star in the final series of Doc Martin.

Rupert is famous for his roles in A Room with a View, Maurice, and The Madness of King George.

He also plays the role of Robert in the 2007 comedy Death at a Funeral.

From 2010 to 2017, the actor has also starred as DI Lestrade in the BBC series Sherlock.

Angus Imrie plays the new receptionist at Portwenn surgery (Credit: Splash News)

Angus Imrie plays Max Foreman

Doc Martin has gone through a variety of receptionists at Portwenn surgery over the years.

In the final series, the show introduces a new receptionist, Max Foreman, played by Angus Imrie.

Angus Imrie followed in his parents, Celia Imrie and Benjamin Whitrow’s, footsteps and started a career in acting.

He made his screen debut in the BBC One film Station Jim at the age of five in 2007.

Angus is also known his role as Josh Archer in BBC Radio 4’s long-running drama The Archers.

Viewers might also recognise the actor for playing Martin’s ‘creepy son’ Jake in BBC series Fleabag.

Actress Hermione Norris plays Sophie Trent in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV)

Hermione Norris plays Sophie Trent in Doc Martin

Hermione Norris will play Doc Martin’s ex girlfriend Sophie Trent in series 10.

Sophie unexpectedly surprises Martin in Portwenn and invites him to talk at Imperial College in London about one of his papers.

Hermione is one of the most recognisable TV actresses in the country.

The actress rose to fame playing Karen Marsden in the comedy drama Cold Feet.

Hermione then went on to join the cast of Wire in the Blood and stayed in the crime drama for three years.

She also appeared in the BBC drama Spooks alongside Keeley Hawes, Matthew Macfadyen and Nicola Walker.

Read more: How did Doc Martin series 9 end? A full recap ahead of series 10

Doc Martin series 10 continues on Wednesday nights at 9pm on ITV1 and the ITV Hub.

Are you watching Doc Martin series 10? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.