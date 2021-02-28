McDonald & Dodds returns to ITV1 this weekend, with guest stars Patsy Kensit and Martin Kemp – but have they ever dated in real life?

The pair have known each other for years, and remain friends.

So how did they meet? And how did they end up working together in McDonald & Dodds?

Here’s everything you need to know about the showbiz pals.

Patsy Kensit stars as Barbara in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1 (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: BBC Life star Saira Choudhry signs up for series two of ITV crime drama McDonald & Dodds

Who do Martin Kemp and Patsy Kensit play in McDonald & Dodds?

Martin Kemp and Patsy Kemp star in the first film in the second series of McDonald & Dodds entitled ‘The Man Who Wasn’t There’.

In a nod to nostalgia, Martin and Patsy actually play characters with links to their own lives!

They portray Barbara and Mick, who – along with Gordon and Jackie – were rising stars in the 80s.

They went on to have high profile careers.

Now living in Bath together, there are secrets from the past which could threaten their comfortable existences!

First of all, the four friends enjoy a surprise hot air balloon trip, along with their other housemate Frankie.

As they ascend above beautiful Bath, disaster strikes and suddenly the balloon lurches out of control.

Panic rises and the basket strains under the weight of the group – can they all survive?

As the balloon crash lands onto the meadow in Bath’s Royal Crescent, it’s revealed that Frankie is not there…

Has he died in the ultimate act of sacrifice for his friends, or was he pushed?

Finally, DCI McDonald and DS Dodds arrive to investigate!

How do Martin and Patsy know each other in real life?

Martin and Patsy have known each for years and years after becoming famous around the same time.

Martin says: “Patsy Kensit is an old friend of mine who I have known since we were kids.

“We have been close to working together a few times over the years and it’s never come off before.

“We lived out in LA at the same time, just after I did The Krays movie, and we were both doing independent movies out there.

“Everyone was trying to put us together to make a film and it just never happened.

“When I saw her name on the cast list, I thought, ‘Yeah I have got to do this one’.”

Martin Kemp as Mick in McDonalds & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Patsy Kensit would ‘never say never’ to soap return as she admits she wants to create a new matriarch

How did they meet?

Patsy says: “I have known Martin for years.

“I met him when I was 14, I think I was doing a drama at the BBC when Spandau Ballet used to do Top of the Pops there.

“I would be there in period costume, running into various pop stars in the corridors.

“Martin and I have wanted to work together for ages; he is a great guy and hopefully we will get to do something together again in the future.”

Patsy was a child star, who has been acting since she was four years old, and went on become the lead singer of the band Eighth Wonder from 1983 to 1989.

Martin, meanwhile, was famous with the New Romantic band Spandau Ballet, alongside his brother Gary.

Former EastEnders star Martin is currently 59, and Patsy is 52.

Have Patsy Kensit and Martin Kemp ever dated?

Patsy and Martin haven’t dated.

Martin married Shirlie Holliman in 1988 and the pair have two children together, including radio host Roman Kemp.

Patsy has been married and divorced four times.

She once said in an interview that she’s only ever had four boyfriends and married them all.

Patsy married Dan Donovan, the keyboard player in Big Audio Dynamite, in 1988 at the age of just 19.

The Lethal Weapon 2 actress went on to marry Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr, Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher, and English DJ Jeremy Healy.

She has two kids, James with Jim Kerr, and Lennon with Liam Gallagher.

Cathy Tyson as Jackie, Martin KEMP as Mick, Patsy Kensit as Barbara and Rupert Graves as Gordon in the first film of the second series of McDonald & Dodds (Credit: ITV1)

McDonald & Dodds series two

DCI McDonald and DS Dodds return as the unlikely duo tackling crime in picturesque Bath.

Tala Gouveia and BAFTA award-winning actor Jason Watkins reprise their roles as the ambitious DCI McDonald and the humble and quietly brilliant DS Dodds.

They are joined in the first film by guest cast members Rob Brydon, Rupert Graves, Martin Kemp, Patsy Kensit and Cathy Tyson.

The second film stars Shelley Conn, Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney and John Thomson.

Meanwhile, Sarah Parish, Saira Choudhry, Rosie Day, Nitin Ganatra, Nicholas Goh, Siobhan Hewlett and Rhashan Stone guest star in the third film.

Returning cast includes James Murray as Chief Superintendent Houseman, Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig with Lily Sacofsky joining as DC Milena Pachiorkowski.

As a result of the success of the first two-part series in 2020, ITV commissioned three new murder mysteries to go out in 2021.

Patsy Kensit and Martin Kemp star in the first McDonald & Dodds film on Sunday February 28 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to the return of McDonald & Dodds? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.