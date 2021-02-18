Patsy Kensit has hinted that she would love to make a return to the world of soap following roles in Emmerdale and Holly City.

Patsy appeared as Emmerdale‘s Sadie King for two years from 2004 till 2006.

She also appeared in the BBC medical drama as Faye Morton, making her first appearance in 2007 and returning nine years after she originally left for a special episode back in 2019.

Now, as she prepares to grace our screens in ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds, Patsy has exclusively revealed that she would love a soap return.

What did Patsy Kensit say about a return to soaps?

Asked if she preferred working on soaps or a more meaty drama that she can really get her teeth into, Patsy revealed: “Soaps are meaty.

“The matriarchal female characters they write into soaps are phenomenal. That would be an amazing trip to be a strong matriarch character,” she added.

“I think soaps write roles for women brilliantly like that. I’m a huge fan.”

So would she say yes to a return to Holly City or Emmerdale?

“You never say never about returning,” Patsy admitted.

However, she revealed she has another idea up her sleeve.

I’d love to create a really strong female on a soap, that would be amazing. That kind of arena is very appealing.

“I’d like to create another character but in that kind of soap format,” she said.

“My kids are growing up now as well. I was very torn in a million different directions because it’s such hard work,” she said of her time on Emmerdale and Holby.

“But now the boys have left home I’m in a space where I can be selfish and do something like that, but whether it’ll happen or not…

“I’d love to create a really strong female on a soap, that would be amazing,” she said.

Patsy wouldn’t be drawn on her dream show, however, so it seems we may have to watch this space.

“I’m not going to say, but within that kind of arena is very appealing,” she said.

Who does Patsy Kensit play in McDonald & Dodds?

Patsy plays Barbara in the upcoming second series of ITV detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

Viewers will see her play opposite her old pal Martin Kemp in the drama, which airs at the end of the month.

The show follows the aftermath of a hot air balloon accident and Patsy said she “loved” playing a murder suspect.

“That’s the best bit, I loved that. Creating people you’d never play in real life,” she said. “You can life vicariously through the characters.”

However, 52-year-old Patsy did admit to nerves at joining the established cast – and that’s something she puts down to her age.

“As I’ve got older I do get nervous the first couple of days, which is weird because I never ever used to.

“I’ve been doing this for so long. I’ve worked every year of my life since I was four so I’m not new to it.

“But I guess as I get older you just second guess yourself a lot.”

Reflecting on her long and varied career, Patsy told ED! she has been “very lucky”.

“I don’t take anything for granted,” she confirmed.

“To be working in your fifties as a woman… I know this business can be cruel but I’m happy to say I’ve been really lucky. I’ve always worked.”

What’s next for Patsy?

And, it appears, we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Patsy as she revealed Martin Kemp is working on a Minder-style script and, if it all works out, she’ll be “playing his wife in it”.

Patsy revealed of her McDonald & Dodds co-star: “Martin and I have grown up together, I’ve known him since I was 14.

“We have got that history and chemistry together but it just never came to light,” she said, “then this happened.”

Patsy continued: “But Martin has written something that’s a bit like Minder, a terrific script.

“I think, you know, we’re hoping to make that happen and I’ll be playing his wife in it. You have to believe it to receive it so I think it’ll happen,” she said.

Work doesn’t seem to be letting up for Patsy, who also told us she’s just finished filming a movie about Mods set to the music of Paul Weller.

“I’ve filmed a movie about Mods and Paul Weller’s given his catalogue of music to perform – but it’s not a biopic,” she confirmed.

“That should be coming out the end of this year. So I haven’t stopped working really.”

McDonald & Dodds returns for a new series on Sunday February 28 at 8pm on ITV.

