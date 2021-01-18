BBC Life star Saira Choudhry signs up for series two of ITV crime drama McDonald & Dodds

McDonald & Dodds was a big hit with viewers, and now series 2 is set to win them over again.

The ITV crime drama has been off-screen longer than originally anticipated due to Covid-19, but it’s finally back.

McDonald & Dodds is back for series 2 (Credit: ITV)

When is McDonald & Dodds coming back?

Actors Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins are returning as unlikely detective duo McDonald & Dodds for another outing on ITV.

The broadcaster has announced that the show will return at a yet-to-be-announced date next month (February).

ITV first announced the second series early last year.

“We’re delighted with the audience reaction to the first series of McDonald and Dodds,” said ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones at the time.

“The two characters couldn’t be further apart, which is what makes the series so intriguing to watch. They shouldn’t have chemistry, but they do, and they work brilliantly in partnership which is testimony to Robert’s script and Tala and Jason for bringing McDonald & Dodds to life.”

Series 2 is back next month (Credit: ITV)

Who will be starring in series 2?

While Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins are of course back, they will be joined by an array of guest stars.

The first episode will star Martin Kemp (EastEnders) and Patsy Kensit (Holby City).

It focuses on a “group of friends who achieved notoriety” in the 1980s after becoming the main suspects in hot air balloon murder.

The second episode will feature the likes of Natalie Gumede (Doctor Who) and John Thomson (Cold Feet). It centres around a young woman who travels to Bath with her friend for a birthday party that ends in, you guessed it, murder.

Saira Choudhry, best known for her role in Channel 4 crime series No Offence, is among the stars of the third episode. She will also be joined by Rosie Day (Outlander), Nitin Ganatra (EastEnders) and Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice).

It tells the story of a social media influencer who elects to have plastic surgery. Something goes awry, and McDonald & Dodds are brought in to investigate.

Series one was a big hit with viewers (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes will there be?

ITV have confirmed that the show is returning for three feature-long episodes.

There’s no word on McDonald & Dodds series 3 (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a series 3 of McDonalds & Dodds?

There is currently no word on whether the show will be renewed.

The first season was a huge success with viewers though, averaging around 7 million for each episode.

All eyes will be on the reaction to series two, but we imagine ITV will make an announcement later in the Spring.

