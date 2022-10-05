Doc Martin is one of ITV1’s most successful comedy dramas to date, having first started in 2004 – but do you know all the brilliant guest stars in the TV series?

Fans will probably be able to tell you that Hollywood actress Sigourney Weaver has appeared in TWO episodes of Doc Martin.

But what about the others?

Here are our top guest stars who have appeared in Doc Martin from 2004 to the final ever series in 2022.

Sigourney Weaver starred as Beth Traywick in Doc Martin season 7 (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Sigourney Weaver played Beth Traywick

Sigourney Weaver guest starred in Doc Martin season 7 and 8.

Yes, you DID read that right!

The Hollywood actress, famed for her roles in Alien, Ghostbusters and Gorillas in the Mist, first played Beth Traywick in the episode entitled Facta Non Verba.

Although, at the time, her character was simply billed as “American Tourist”.

In 2015, Sigourney Weaver turns up in Portwenn as a stubborn American tourist.

She demands prescription-only medicine at the pharmacist – but Mrs Tishell refuses to comply.

Pushy Beth then takes her demands to Doc Martin and, well, you can imagine what happens next!

American tourist Beth returned a year later in 2017, in the episode All My Trials.

She arrives in the village and flatters Mrs Tishell into helping her trace her family tree.

Actress Sigourney, 72, was persuaded to take the role by her good Selina Cadell, who plays Mrs Tishell.

The two met as girls at drama school in London during 1972, and have stayed friends ever since.

By chance, Sigourney also appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show with Martin Clunes and told him she had always meant to visit her friend in Cornwall.

Martin’s producer wife Philippa Braithwaite then asked Sigourney if she’d like a cameo.

Sigourney also admits that “Avatar reworked their schedules so I could be there”.

Sigourney has British heritage in real life, too.

Gemma Jones guest starred as Annie Winton in two episodes of Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Gemma Jones played Annie Winton in 2015

Actress Gemma Jones, 79, appeared as a guest star in series 7 of Doc Martin.

She played Annie Winton in two episodes of the series.

These included The Doctor is Out, and Facta Non Verba (which coincidentally also starred Sigourney Weaver).

Gemma’s character takes the doctor prisoner in the episodes.

She points a gun at him, and demands he save her terminally ill husband, Jim.

Tragically, he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Of course, Gemma’s other roles include Madam Pomfrey in the Harry Potter franchise.

She also played mum to Renee Zellweger’s Bridget Jones.

Gentleman Jack fans will know her as Aunt Anne Lister in the BBC One series.

She’s known for playing Minnie in Finding Alice, and Heather Childs in Cold Feet, too.

Miriam Margoyles as Shirley Dunwich in the Doc Martin episode Born with a Shotgun (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Miriam Margolyes portrayed Shirley Dunwich

Actress Miriam Margolyes portrayed Shirley Dunwich in season 5 of Doc Martin on ITV1.

Miriam, 81, guest starred in the episode entitled Born with a Shotgun in 2011.

Miriam Margolyes stars as the wonderfully wacky Shirley – SURPRISE!

She believes her son is poisoning her.

Doc Martin is introduced to Shirley via his Aunt Ruth.

Miriam’s character is a reclusive neighbour of Ruth.

Actress Miriam is perhaps best known nowadays for playing Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife.

She’s also famed for playing Madam Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise.

A young Daisy May Cooper guest starred in Doc Martin in 2011 (Credit: ITV1)

Daisy May Cooper guest starred as a young mum in 2011

Comedian and actress Daisy May Cooper, 35, made her first ever TV appearance in Doc Martin.

She stars as an unnamed young mum in the 2011 episode Remember Me.

Episode five of season 5 sees Daisy’s character take her young baby to see Doc Martin for a vaccination.

However, while at the doctor’s surgery, she is ridiculed by receptionist Morwenna for calling her son Boris.

[We’re saying nothing].

After her brief appearance in Doc Martin, Daisy eventually wrote and starred in This Country.

She appeared in the comedy opposite her real-life cousin Charlie Cooper.

She recently played Thomasine Gooch in the divisive The Witchfinder.

Joanna Scanlan has portrayed two different characters in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Joanna Scanlan appeared as two different characters

Actress Joanna Scanlan, 60, guest starred in two episodes of Doc Martin as two different characters.

In 2004, she played Toni in the episode Gentlemen Prefer.

Seven years later, Joanna returned, but as Dr. Diana Dibbs.

She appeared in the 2011 episode entitles Preserve the Romance.

In the later episode, she clashes with Doc Martin who is planning a move to London, despite recently becoming a dad.

He’s not impressed with his replacement, the village doctor Diana Dibbs.

Mainly because she seems to have several medical ailments of her own to take care of!

When he sees the types of prescriptions she’s handing out to everyone who visits her, he begins to question her competence…

Of course, the actress is now best known for portraying Ma Larkin in The Larkins on ITV1.

She’s also famed for appearing in No Offence, The Accident and Gentleman Jack.

Annabelle Apsion as Jennifer Cardew in season 6 of Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Annabelle Apsion played Jennifer Cardew in season 6 of Doc Martin

Actress Annabelle Apsion, 61, portrayed Jennifer Cardew in season 6 of Doc Martin in 2013.

Unlike many other special guest stars, Annabelle appeared for the entire series – six episodes in total.

Jennifer Cardew arrives as Sally Tishell’s replacement pharmacist and becomes Bert’s lodger.

Sally learns that she is finally allowed to practise alone and resumes her old job.

So she is keen to see off her rival.

Jennifer planns to leave Portwenn, but a marriage proposal from Bert changes her mind…

TV viewers may know Annabelle Apsion best for playing Monica Gallagher in the hit television series Shameless.

She also played Joy Wilton in Soldier Soldier, and Violet Buckle in Call the Midwife.

Conleth Hill as Dr Edward Mullen in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Conleth Hill played Dr Edward Mullen

Northern Irish actor Conleth Hill, 57, played Dr Edward Mullen in two episodes of Doc Martin’s season 9.

In the 2019 episodes Paint It Black, and Equilibrium, Conleth’s character arrives at the surgery for Dr Martin Ellingham’s second General Medical Council assessment.

Of course, the ‘mock’ surgery descended into shambles!

Game of Thrones fans will know actor Conleth Hill as spymaster Lord Varys, a role he played from 2011 to 2019.

He recently starred as Sergeant PJ Collins in the underrated crime drama Holding.

Other TV roles include Alan Conway in Magpie Murders, Mendel in Vienna Blood and Superintendent O’Kelly in Dublin Murders.

Rebecca Lacey and Kevin Doyle played Morwenna’s parents in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Rebecca Lacey as Tara Newcross

Actress Rebecca Lacey, 57, appeared in a 2017 episode of Doc Martin called Faith.

The episode, part of season 8, saw Rebecca play receptionist Morwenna’s mum.

Morwenna’s missionary parents pay her a surprise visit and are taken aback by her relationship with Al.

Casualty fans will know Rebecca as Georgina ‘George’ Woodman in the medical drama, a role she played from 1991 to 1999.

She’s also starred in May to December, Monarch of the Glen, The Bill, Doctors and Grantchester.

Kevin Doyle portrayed Jack Newcross

Meanwhile, actor Kevin Doyle played Tara’s husband, and Morwenna’s dad Jack.

Kevin, 62, plays Fred Rowley in the cast of the brilliant BBC drama Sherwood.

He’s also known for playing DS John Wadsworth in Happy Valley, and John Parr in the hugely successful TV series The Lakes.

He’s appeared in Coronation Street, The Crimson Field, At Home with the Braithwaites, and Blackpool.

Of course, Downton Abbey fans will know him for playing Mr Molesley in the TV series and films.

Lucy Briggs-Owen as Rosie Edwards in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Lucy Briggs-Owen played curate Rosie Edwards

Actress Lucy Briggs-Owen played the new curate/vicar in season 8, episode 1.

The 2017 episode, entitled Mysterious Ways, saw Lucy play Rosie Edwards.

New curate Rosie arrives to marry Joe Penhale to babysitter Janice Bone.

However, Martin discovers she has high blood pressure in addition to her deep vein thrombosis diagnosis.

Come the big day, Rosie’s condition, Janice’s cold feet, and Joe’s kidney stone jeopardise the happy event.

Actress Lucy is best known for playing Amelia in Holby City, from 2021 to 2022.

She’s also starred in episodes of Call the Midwife, White House Farm, A Confession, and Midsomer Murders.

Actress Hermione Gulliford as Dr Rebecca Hedden in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Hermione Gulliford as Dr Rebecca Hedden

Actress Hermione Gulliford portrayed Dr Rebecca Hedden in series 9 in 2019.

She pops up in the first episode of series 9 entitled To the Lighthouse.

In the show, Doc Martin’s career is facing worrying uncertainty.

The General Medical Council question his competence as a GP and take it upon themselves to send down representative Rebecca Hedden.

Her no-nonsense approach to her job sets him on edge.

Actress Hermione is known for playing Miss Harrington in Hollyoaks, Roxanna MacMillan in Holby City, and the hilariously-named Hermione Trumpington-Bonnet in Monarch of the Glen.

Tom Conti guest starred in Doc Martin as Bernard Newton, an eminent surgeon (Credit: ITV1)

Tom Conti as Bernard Newton in Doc Martin

Veteran actor Tom Conti, 80, appears in Licence in Practice in season 9.

The 2019 episode stars Tom as eminent surgeon Bernard Newton.

He is called to assess Martin in the final part of the General Medical Council scrutiny, monitoring his skills in assisted surgery.

Newton is leading the surgery, which puts Martin at ease given he was his tutor, as well as a colleague and old friend.

Describing his character at the time, Tom Conti said: “It all seems to be coming apart for the doctor with everything catching up with him and at that point, my character comes down to see him.”

Scottish actor Tom Conti is known for his 60-year career, including Shirley Valentine, The Dark Knight Rises and Paddington 2.

Louise Jameson starred as Eleanor Glasson in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin guest stars: Louise Jameson as Eleanor Glasson

Actress Louise Jameson, 71, stars as Eleanor Glasson, mother of Louisa.

The character locks horns with Doc Martin from the moment they meet and proves to be quite a match to the irascible GP.

Louise portrayed Eleanor in 5 episodes of Doc Martin in 2011.

Of course, Emmerdale fans will know the actress as Mary Goskirk in the ITV soap, a role she took on this year, in 2022.

But it’s not the first time Louise has been in Emmerdale.

In 1973, Louise played Sharon Crossthwaite in the soap.

Emmerdale aficionados will know that Sharon was murdered by Jim Latimer after he followed her home and kidnapped her.

Louise is also well known for her roles on TV in the 70s, 80s and beyond.

From 1977 to 1978 Louise played Leela in Doctor Who.

She also played Blanche Simmons in Tenko from 1981 until 1982 and Susan Young in Bergerac from 1985 until 1990.

From 1998 until 2000, she famously played Rosa Di Marco in BBC soap EastEnders.

Chris O’Dowd as Jonathan in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Chris O’Dowd as Jonathan in Doc Martin in 2006

Actor Chris O’Dowd, 42, made an appearance in season 2 of Doc Martin.

He plays Jonathan in the episode entitled On the Edge.

In episode nine of the season, Jonathan is introduced to viewers as a friend of Louisa’s father, Terry.

Doctors have diagnosed him with bi-polar.

When he stops taking his medication during his visit, he suffers a breakdown.

His impaired mental state leads him to take Martin, Louisa and receptionist Pauline Lamb prisoner.

The IT Crowd fans were delighted to see co-stars Chris, and Katherine Parkinson – who played Pauline – reunited on set.

TV viewers also know Chris from his roles in the films Bridesmaids, How to Build a Girl, and Molly’s Game.

TV roles include Moone Boy, which he created, Get Shorty, and Girls.

Peter Vaughan starred as William Newcross in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Doc Martin guest stars: Peter Vaughan as William Newcross

The late Peter Vaughan starred as William Newcross in 2011.

He appeared in the episode Born With a Shotgun, in season 5 – the same episode as Miriam Margoyles.

Peter plays the grandfather of the Doc’s new receptionist Morwenna.

On her first day, she doesn’t impress the Doc with her hyperactive attitude.

And, when it’s revealed that she’s actually been taking her grandfather’s pep pills, Martin certainly isn’t impressed.

Sadly, Peter died in 2016 at the age of 93.

Game of Thrones fans probably knew him best for playing blind Maester Aemon in the HBO drama.

He’s also known for his role as Grouty in the sitcom Porridge and its 1979 film adaptation.

Other parts included a recurring role alongside Robert Lindsay in the sitcom Citizen Smith, Tom Hedden in Straw Dogs, and Tom Franklin in Chancer.

Christopher Fairbank, seen here in Borgen, played Malcolm Raynor in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Christopher Fairbank as Malcolm Raynar

Actor Christopher Fairbank starred as local builder – and hypochondriac – Malcolm Raynar in episode 6 of season 6.

The episode is entitled Hazardous Exposure.

The 68-year-old actor played Bill Raggett in the cast of Sherwood.

Christopher Fairbank is an English film, stage and television actor.

He is most famous for playing Moxey in the comedy-drama series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Film fans will also know him for The Broker in Guardians of the Galaxy, Mactilburgh in The Fifth Element, Uncle in Jack the Giant Slayer, and Nic in Batman.

Other TV roles have included Cracknell in The Essex Serpent, Mr. Brown in The Woman in White, and Ibbotson in Taboo.

Andrea Riseborough, seen here in Black Mirror, starred a teenager Samantha in Doc Martin (Credit: Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Doc Martin guest stars: Andrea Riseborough as Samantha

Actress Andrea Riseborough, 40, guest-starred in an episode of Doc Martin in 2005.

Back in season two, episode six – entitled The Family Way – the now famous Andrea played the role of Samantha.

Samantha is a teenager who dares to tell the Doc to “chill out”.

It was one of Andrea’s first ever roles.

She’s now known for her roles in Black Mirror, Party Animals, The Devil’s Whore, Bloodline, and ZeroZeroZero.

Film roles include Oblivion opposite Tom Cruise, Birdman, and Brighton Rock.

Andrea even played divisive UK PM Margaret Thatcher in the 2008 TV film, Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley.

Claire Bloom as Margaret Ellingham in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Claire Bloom as Doc Martin’s mum Margaret

Veteran actress Claire Bloom, now 91, has had a recurring role as the Doc’s mother, Margaret Ellingham.

She played the character in four episodes of the comedy drama, Listen with Mother in 2013, Hazardous Exposure in 2013, and The Family Way in 2005 and finally in the 2013 episode Departure.

Film fans will know Claire Bloom for portraying Queen Mary in The King’s Speech.

She’s also known for her roles in Doctor Who, and Aunt Mary in 2019’s Summer of Rockets.

Season 1o is currently airing on ITV1.

