Doc Martin Christmas special: First look at the festive episode on ITV

Doc Martin will be returning for a Christmas special episode, following season 10‘s emotional finale.

It will be the ITV show’s final ever episode – sob!

The festive instalment will be Martin Clunes’ last swansong as the grumpy doc, as the show comes to an end after 18 years.

So what can we expect from the special episode?

Here’s a first look at the Doc Martin Christmas special on ITV!

Martin Clunes will play Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time in the Christmas special episode (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin Christmas special first look

ITV has released the first look at the Doc Martin Christmas special episode and we can’t wait to watch it!

The images show the gang together in Portwenn one last time, dressed in winter clothes.

Portwenn also gets a Christmassy makeover as Martin’s wife Louisa hosts a Christmas lantern parade throughout the village.

Sounds suitably festive!

Louisa organises a Christmas lantern parade in the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

When did ITV film the special episode?

The Christmas special was filmed back in February 2022, before production for the final season began.

Which many of the cast thought was very strange!

Caroline Catz, who plays Louisa Ellingham, told ITV1: “To be there in February and to make February look like Christmas, when we had just all just packed away our own Christmas decorations was quite strange.

“It was beautiful to see it all lit up with Christmas decorations everywhere.

“I guess it was a bit puzzling for the tourists because suddenly there were Christmas decorations hanging from all lamp posts and the shop windows were dressed.”

Doc Martin was filmed in February this year (Credit: ITV)

What will the Christmas special be about?

Having decided to stay in Cornwall, Doc Martin and his family will be back in Portwenn this Christmas for the special episode.

However, Martin is still the same grumpy doc, as he decides to shut down the Grotto because he fears that Santa has something contagious.

This upsets all of the children in the village including his own son James.

Determined to show Martin the magic of Christmas, Leonard tries to deliver the Ellingham family’s Christmas presents down the chimney.

But, refusing to see the cheerful side of things, Martin is furious and reprimands Leonard for putting himself at risk.

Bah humbug!

Things then take a turn when Martin’s son James witnesses it all!

Upset with his killjoy dad, James decides to run away and find Santa, but he’s stopped by Ruth, who persuades him to have breakfast first.

Martin’s wife Louisa will also be organising a Christmas lantern parade through the village.

But her plans go south when parish councillor Agatha Higgins cites health and safety issues.

Speaking about the Christmas special, Martin Clunes told ITV: “Snow, Christmas lights, the lovely Claire Bloom came back to play the character of Doc’s mother, and Ron Cook as Santa.

“You can imagine the doctor isn’t too keen on Christmas for his own tortured reasons.

“It’s never stopped making me laugh.

“I don’t know why because, if it was a real person who had such an awful upbringing you’d feel nothing by pity for them.

“But because it is him it just makes me laugh.”

Ian McNeice will be returning as Bert Large in the Doc Martin Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Who is in the cast of the Doc Martin Christmas special?

The current Doc Martin cast will all be returning for the special – and last ever – episode this Christmas.

This includes Martin Clunes in the title role of Dr Martin Ellingham, and Caroline Catz as his long-suffering wife Louisa.

Other characters who will be back in Portwenn this Christmas are Ian McNeice as Bert Large, Joe Absolom as his son Al, Jessica Ransom as the receptionist Morwenna, and Selina Cadell as the pharmacist Sally Tishell.

We’ll also see appearances from John Marquez as the local cop PC Joe Penhale, and Eileen Atkins as Ruth.

They will be joined by guest stars Ron Cook, Claire Bloom and Emma Amos.

The Doc Martin Christmas special 2022 will on Christmas Day at 9.05pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to the Doc Martin Christmas special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.