Doc Martin fans all making same complaint as series 10 begins

Doc Martin series 10 began last night, but ITV viewers all had the same complaint after the episode came to an end.

The hit medical drama stars Martin Clunes as the lead character, a local village doctor with a fear of blood.

After the first episode of Doc Martin hit the air, devastated viewers took to social media to share their heartbreak over it being the final series.

The show will air for several weeks before a Christmas special hits screens later this year.

Doc Martin returned to screens this week for series 10 (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin series 10

“Sad that this is the final of Doc Martin on @ITV. Martin Clunes is so funny as Doc Martin,” one fan wrote.

A second tweeted: “Loving #Docmartin, sad it’s the last series.”

“With humour like this, such a shame it’s the last series of #DocMartin #ITV,” complained a third.

A fourth said: “So good to have one of my favourite programmes back, as sad as it is that it’s the last series. #DocMartin has been a great ‘learning experience’ and I am sure there is much fun to come. A great episode.”

“#docmartin aww love Doc Martin. Can’t believe it’s the last series. It’s as good as ever,” ranted another.

However, not everyone felt the same. Others were happy the show is coming to an end due to the plot lines becoming increasingly unrealistic.

“I’m glad it’s the last series of #DocMartin it had its day, like soaps amazing how a small village/street has so many incidents,” said one viewer.

Meanwhile, Martin recently opened up about what viewers can expect from the final episodes.

Doc Martin viewers don’t want series 10 to be the last (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on Good Morning Britain last week, he said: “I’m not a doctor at the beginning as you saw and Louisa’s taken over my practice, but I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say that I will see patients again later in the series.

“It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode which is an addendum.”

“I’m going to miss hanging around,” he added. “I’ve stood outside that surgery, there’s a lot of waiting around when you’re filming and I’ve been gazing out to sea. I don’t think I’ve stood in any place, in any garden I’ve owned for that long.”

Martin Clunes ‘too old’ to keep playing Doc Martin

Despite fan calls to keep the series on air, Martin went on to insist that he’s become “too old” to keep playing the beloved character.

“I’m too old. We’ve done it now. It’s been great, a dreamy amount of success and people love it all around the world but it’s just time to complete it,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking about the reason Doc Martin is ending, Martin said during an appearance on This Morning: “It’s just a good time to end. Poor Philippa [Braithwaite; his wife], she’s worked on every single script, 84 of them and none of them are easy because you’ve got a main protagonist who doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him and go from there. It hasn’t been easy, it’s been tough. We don’t want to repeat ourselves.”

The second episode of Doc Martin series 10 airs on ITV on Wednesday September 14 at 9pm.

