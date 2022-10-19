Doc Martin fans are preparing to wave goodbye to the ITV series for good – but will there be a spin-off?

The last ever series of the popular ITV show is currently playing out on Wednesday nights.

And Martin Clunes will not be returning as Doc Martin after season 10.

However, there could be some good news about the future of the iconic drama as there are whispers of a spin-off…

Here’s everything we know so far.

Doc Martin is coming to an end with series 10 (Credit: ITV)

Will there be a Doc Martin spin-off?

Ian McNeice, who plays longstanding character Bert Large, has teased that there may still be life in the show.

Th2 72-year-old claimed that show bosses would be “foolish” to not consider a spin-off for his character.

He told Go Tours: “Oh definitely. I think we’d be foolish not to do something like that.

“If you look at shows that have been very successful, there’s always the possibility of a spin-off.

“Like Breaking Bad, Only Fools & Horses, and Cheers.”

He added: “There are a lot of people who like the characters of Bert and Al, so maybe there is a spin-off for them.

“It’s a hope!

“But I think Buffalo Pictures, who own it, wouldn’t want to do it.

“I don’t know whether they would relinquish the rights for someone else to pick up.”

The actor, who plays the plumber Bert; also said: “I will keep my ears and eyes open as we reach towards the end of series 10, to see if there is any possibility.”

Joe Absolom as Al Large, opposite Jessica Ransom as Morwenna in Doc Martin (Credit: ITV1)

Doc Martin spin-off – will Bert Large return?

Of course, Doc Martin fans will know that Ian McNeice has played Bert Large ever since the first series of the show in 2004.

He – and his rather fetching array of cosy knitted hats – appeared in the very first episode entitled Going Bodmin.

He’s since starred in more than 75 episodes.

Actor Ian McNeice’s character even has his own fan club – known as the ‘Bert Large Lovers’.

Former EastEnders star Joe Absolom plays his son Al.

Ian McNeice is keen to do a Doc Martin spin-off (Credit: ITV)

Why is series 10 the last for Doc Martin?

In September 2020 last year, Martin Clunes said: “We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world.

“We are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye.

“We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021.

“We are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Although Martin loved his time in the role, he also said in a previous interview with I Heart British TV, he’d “probably retire” after filming next season.

Read more: Doc Martin series 10 on ITV1: When is the last episode of Doc Martin?

Doc Martin series 10 airs on Wednesdays on ITV1 at 9pm. The series is also on the ITV Hub.

Would you like to see a Doc Martin spin-off show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.