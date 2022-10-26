Doc Martin Christmas special: Everything we know from cast to plot

Doc Martin sadly comes to an end tonight, but we won’t have to say goodbye to Doc Martin and Portwenn just yet as ITV will airing a Christmas special.

The swan song will definitely be the last ever episode of the beloved ITV series.

Here’s everything we know about the Doc Martin Christmas special.

The Doc Martin Christmas special will be the final farewell

ITV has confirmed that it will be airing a Christmas special as a “final farewell” to the series.

The Christmas special will be called “Last Christmas in Portwenn”.

Talking about the final series, Martin Clunes told ITV: “I have loved going to Cornwall to make Doc Martin over the last 18 years, and I have looked forward to returning to this beautiful country this year for the tenth and final series. The people of Cornwall, and Port Isaac in particular, have always been so helpful to us when we are making the series.

“We have some great story lines for the new series, and for the Christmas special, which I hope Doc Martin fans will love. I shall miss Cornwall, and all the lovely people we have worked with. But it is the right time to say farewell to the Doc, and Portwenn.”

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Martin also talked about the series’ “dramatic” ending.

He said: “It really builds to a terribly dramatic conclusion, really dramatic. Then the series finishes and then a few weeks later we have our Christmas episode which is an addendum.”

He even revealed to the presenters that the cast and crew filmed this year’s Christmas special back in February, before they shot any scenes for the final series.

Speaking about the Christmas special Martin also told What To Watch: “It’s going to be really, really Christmassy!”

Which is just what you’d hope for, right?!

Martin Clunes will return as Doc Martin in the Christmas special (Credit: ITV)

Who will be in the cast of the Doc Martin Christmas special?

The Doc Martin Christmas special will see most of the cast of series 10 return to Portwenn one last time.

Martin Clunes will be back as the beloved Doc Martin.

Martin is known for starring in Men Behaving Badly and ITV’s Manhunt.

He also starred alongside Hermione Norris in the ITV drama A Mother’s Son.

We will also see Caroline Catz return as Martin’s wife Louisa Ellingham.

Caroline Catz played PC Cheryl Hutchins in the ITV series The Vice and Helen Morton in DCI Banks.

Also joining the cast of the Doc Martin Christmas special are Ian McNeice, Joe Absolom, Eileen Atkins and many other favourites.

Doc Martin decided to stay in Portwenn (Credit: ITV)

Where will the Christmas special be filmed?

We can assume that the Christmas special will be set in the same loveable seaside town of Portwenn.

This means that the Doc Martin Christmas episode will be filmed at Port Isaac.

Port Isaac is a stunning village in the north coast of Cornwall, home to many gorgeous locations such as Fern Cottage which is where the surgery was filmed.

When is the Christmas special?

The Christmas special does not yet have an air date.

But we know that it will be airing sometime near Christmas.

The special episode will also be airing around the same time as the special documentary about Doc Martin.

ITV’s Doc Martin will have it’s own special documentary (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin – A Celebration documentary

Doc Martin is also set to have a special documentary about the series.

It will be called Doc Martin – A Celebration.

The documentary will highlight the amazing longevity of the series.

It will also talk about the impact the series had over the years, both locally and around the world.

The documentary will also give viewers a glimpse of behind the scenes of the final series with the cast and crew.

The final episode of Doc Martin will air on Wednesday, October 26 at 9pm on ITV1.

