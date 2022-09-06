Caroline Catz is back in the final series of Doc Martin as the grumpy GP’s long-suffering wife Louisa.

The actress – despite never seeming to age – has been a household name for over two decades now.

As well as starring in 10 series of Doc Martin, she has also had notable roles in dramas such as DCI Banks, Murder In Suburbia and The Bill.

Here’s all you could possibly want to know about her!

Who is Caroline Catz?

Caroline Catz is a British actress and narrator.

She is particularly well-known for her starring roles in Doc Martin, DCI Banks, Murder In Suburbia, The Bill, All Quiet On The Preston Front, Single-Handed and The Vice.

Caroline landed her breakthrough mainstream role in 1998 when she played Rosie Fox on The Bill for two years.

Caroline Catz is a famous English actress and narrator (Credit: SplashNews)

In addition to her television acting, she has starred in many plays on stage and on the radio.

And she is a prominent documentary narrator, lending her voice to the likes of Ebola – The Search for a Cure, Cuba: Castro vs The World and Outbreak.

Is Caroline Catz married?

Caroline is married to actor Michael Higgs. They met while both working on ITV’s The Bill.

Michael played Eddie Santini in the long-running police drama series. You might also recognise him from EastEnders, where he played villain Andy Hunter between 2002 and 2005.

They share a son, born in 2001, and a daughter, born in 2006.

Caroline is married to actor Michael Higgs (Credit: SplashNews)

While speaking to The Express, she opened up about juggling work and family.

Caroline said: “Yes, juggling work and family life is difficult. But any parent – mother or father – has to consider their family, don’t they?”

Who does Caroline Catz play on Doc Martin?

Caroline plays Louisa, who is one of the show’s central characters, in Doc Martin.

Louisa is married to Martin Ellingham aka Doc Martin on the show.

Caroline says she’s loved filming at Port Isaac, Cornwall for the last 16-plus years.

Caroline on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The show, which is on its final series, is filmed in the picturesque seaside location.

And Caroline says she was once nearly trampled to death by cows after going for a hike after filming.

She told ITV that a herd of escaped cattle came charging towards her as she walked cliffside.

But luckily she was able to escape: “I managed to crawl under a fence, and through the field back to safety. The farmer was able to rescue the cattle too.”

As we join Louisa for Doc Martin series 10 episode one, she is now working as a child counsellor, using husband Martin’s old consulting room.

He has given up practising as a GP and is now looking after their new baby daughter!

Are you looking forward to seeing Caroline Catz in Doc Martin series 10? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.