The latest social media post by Bowel Babe Deborah James revealed her drugs were no longer working and her cancer was growing.

Deborah is battling stage 4 bowel cancer, and recently fronted Lorraine’s No Butts campaign on ITV.

Clearly good friends, host Lorraine Kelly today (June 22) sent her love to Deborah, paying tribute to her “bravery”.

Lorraine Kelly sent her love to ‘brave’ Deborah today (Credit: ITV)

Deborah James latest: What did Lorraine say?

Opening the show, Lorraine said: “Our thoughts are very much with our own Deborah James.

“Now Deborah is living with stage 4 bowel cancer and she’s having a real tough time just now.

“She was the most incredible force behind our No Butts campaign to encourage all of us to check for any symptoms at all of bowel cancer.”

Lorraine added: “She’s an amazing woman – she’s funny, she’s bright, she’s brave and her campaigning has saved lives.

“We wish her all the very best, sending her our love too. She’s having a rough old time,” Lorraine added.

What has Deborah said about her cancer?

Deborah has been keeping her social media followers up to date with the latest developments.

Earlier this week she revealed she’d received the devastating news that the drugs that had been controlling her cancer were no longer working.

To cut a long story short, my drugs have stopped working and my liver is failing.

She was also told that a fast-growing tumour was wrapping itself around her liver, blocking her bile duct, sending her into liver failure.

As a result, Deborah was in hospital yesterday having a stent fitted to try and get her liver working again.

Until it does, she won’t be able to have the chemotherapy she needs to control the cancer.

Bowel Babe Deborah has previously revealed she had no active cancer in her body (Credit: ITV)

‘The drugs have stopped working’

Sharing the news on Instagram, she said: “I never liked rollercoasters, but I seem to be riding the hideous cancer one whether I like it or not!

“To cut a long story short, my drugs have stopped working and my liver is failing.”

Deborah, who has two young children, added that doctors have told her they aren’t writing her off just yet, though.

“So whilst I feel like I’m back to square 1 and yes it’s pretty scary, I’m taking it one step at a time, grateful to have hope and options.”

She added: “As my oncologist said, don’t write me off yet!”

Deborah is currently in hospital after an operation to have a stent fitted (Credit: Instagram)

How long has Deborah James had cancer?

Deborah has been living with stage 4 bowel cancer since December 2016.

Early last year she revealed that she had no active cancer in her body and declared she was “free” of cancer.

If you are worried about bowel cancer and its symptoms, visit the Bowel Cancer UK website here.

