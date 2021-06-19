Piers Morgan WILL return to Good Morning Britain, claims Lorraine Kelly.

The controversial presenter quit the show earlier this year following conversations with ITV bosses.

Despite bad-mouthing some of his replacements following his departure, it turns out Piers could be back after all.

Piers’ former co-star, Lorraine, has confessed that she believes he’ll be back “in some form”.

Piers Morgan to return to Good Morning Britain?

“He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt,” she told The Sun. “I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.”

“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him,” she continued.

“He’s still doing Life Stories and all of that. He’s tweeting his [bleep] off and writing his columns. Nothing would surprise me about Piers.”

Piers stepped down after a backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle and her Oprah interview.

He said he “didn’t believe a word” she said in the chat, after the Duchess opened up about feeling suicidal.

The ITV star has had a long-running one-sided feud with the Duchess.

Piers having ‘conversations’ about TV return

Lorraine’s remarks follow Piers himself teasing that there have been “conversations” about a TV return.

“Well, I’m definitely having some very interesting conversations, as you can probably imagine,” he told Fox News.

“There are lots of people that wouldn’t mind a piece of the action with somebody who trebled the ratings on that morning show in five years which is what we did.”

Rumours of a return for Piers come amid his claims that ratings for GMB have slumped.

He wrote in one of his Daily Mail columns: “Good Morning Britain’s tumbling ratings have plunged to their lowest ever level. Just 451,000 people tuned in to Wednesday’s show with comedian Adil Ray sitting in my old chair.

“Newspaper reports today suggest ITV want Susanna Reid to have a female-presenting partner to stop the rot.

“I’m prepared to identify as a woman to get the ratings back to the peak of 1.9million where I left them.”

