On Lorraine today, viewers slammed an “excruciating” interview with members of a same-sex relationship with a difference.

California ‘throuple’ Ian, Alan and Jeremy are raising two young children and have recently won a landmark legal case in the US to have all three of their names on the kids’ birth certificate.

However, some viewers thought the interview was tough to watch.

Lorraine welcomed the three dads on to the show this. morning (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Lorraine Kelly and the throuple today?

The ‘throuple’ are raising their two children, Piper and Parker, and explained to Lorraine what it was like.

Ian and Alan had been together for nine years before they welcomed Jeremy into the relationship.

And, deciding to have children, they donated sperm, found an egg donor and met a surrogate to give birth.

Lorraine then asked the ‘throuple’ how the relationship dynamic works.

Jeremy replied: “Imagine if you’re with your one partner and you’re having a disagreement.

“But in our relationship, we have a built-in therapist so there’s someone there who loves both parties who can say ‘hey, you’re not thinking clearly on this’.”

How did viewers react to the ‘throuple’ interview?

However, although the guys answered the questions with a smile on their face and with good humour, some viewers criticised host Lorraine.

One wrote on Twitter: “Pays to do research #lorraine before interviewing the three dads, questions wrong.

Alan, Ian and Jeremy on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

“Looks excruciating especially as they can’t understand your accent.”

Another feared for the children themselves: “Those kids gonna grow up with some spotlight on them, constant awkward questions.”

One added: “@reallorraine most uncooperative interview ever with these three dads on #lorraine.”

However, some viewers applauded Alan, Ian and Jeremy for their arrangement, and slammed those who didn’t like it.

“If the kids are looked after well, then there’s no problem.

“Judgemental people are never pleased no matter what you do. #lorraine.”

Another tweeted: “Well done @reallorraine for the sensitive and supportive and nonjudgmental way you interviewed the three guys in the thruple this morning.”