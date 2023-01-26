Death in Paradise: First look as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s secret daughter turns up

Death in Paradise fans are in for an emotional rollercoaster ride next week when Commissioner Selwyn Patterson‘s daughter shows up in Saint Marie.

First look pictures of episode 5 (due to air on Friday, February 3, 2023) show the new character arrive in the island paradise.

But how will the rather grumpy Commissioner get along with his secret daughter?

And is Andrina Harper here to stay?

Here’s what we know!

Genesis Lynea and Don Warrington as Andrina Harper and Commissioner Selwyn Patterson in Death in Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays the Commissioner’s daughter Andrina Harper in Death in Paradise?

Actress Genesis Lynea joins the cast of Death in Paradise as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s daughter…

You know, the daughter he didn’t know he had until shocking scenes at the end of series 11!

Silent Witness fans will know Genesis well, from her role as Simone in the BBC One show.

Sadly, the popular character left at the end of series 25 for a new life abroad.

Little did we know she meant Saint Marie!

Death in Paradise series 12 episode 5 preview

BBC One is keeping the details of Death in Paradise series 12 episode 5 close to their chest for now…

However, they have told us that the team investigate the murder of a former children’s home resident.

Meanwhile, Marlon sits his sergeant’s exams.

Crucially, the BBC also divulge that “Selwyn meets his daughter for the first time”.

Silent Witness fans will know actress Genesis Lynea as Simone (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon)

Death in Paradise introduces Commissioner Selwyn Patterson’s daughter Andrina Harper

First look pictures of Andrina Harper’s appearance in episode 5 show the new character walking off the boat.

She’s wearing shades, and looks cool as…

So how will she get along with her rather stuffy and emotionally-constipated dad?

More pictures show the couple having an evening dinner together.

But, we have to admit, things appear strained.

When did the Commissioner find out he had a daughter?

Selwyn discovered he had a secret daughter at the end of Death in Paradise series 11.

Viewers had been introduced to journalist Maggie Harper, played by Orla Brady, who arrived on the island to interview chess champion Julius Rotfeld.

We soon discovered that Maggie had visited Saint Marie before…

And had enjoyed a passionate relationship with Commissioner Selwyn.

During their at-first awkward catch-up, Maggie revealed she had a grown-up daughter.

As some viewers had already guessed, Maggie later revealed her daughter was Selwyn’s – and she had never told him of her existence.

She showed him a photo of their daughter on her phone, but viewers did not see the image on the screen.

Now, in season 12, Andrina Harper has arrived, we assume wanting a relationship with her dad.

But will Orla Brady ever return as Maggie?

Sparks flew last time Maggie and Selwyn were together!

Death in Paradise airs every Friday on BBC One at 9pm.

