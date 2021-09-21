Silent Witness season 24 is getting a new cast member. We’ll get to see Simone Tyler very soon, and actress Genesis Lynea can’t wait to get started.

But who is Genesis and what has she been in before?

Genesis with her new Silent Witness co-stars (Credit: BBC)

Who is the new Silent Witness cast member in season 24?

The BBC says that Simone Tyler – a forensic ecologist – is asked by Nikki (Emilia Fox) and Jack (David Caves) to help solve a murder.

However, she questions whether her skills are the right match for the team at The Lyell Centre.

Read more: Silent Witness RECAP: What happened to Dr Thomas Chamberlain?

Simone feels more comfortable in the safety of an academic lab reconstructing ancient habitats, but her unique skills and lively personality could be exactly what the team needs.

The BBC tells us that Simone will make her first appearance in next week’s episode (Monday September 27).

Genesis joins Emilia in the BBC crime drama (Credit: BBC)

What did Genesis say about her new role?

On her new role, Genesis said: “Simone Tyler is a zealous and meticulous ecologist who is making a massive jump from museum to the mortuary.

“It’s been a lovely surprise to film a project during such a testing time, with so much to learn and sink my teeth into.

“It’s really fulfilling to learn a new way of thinking and seeing through the eyes of Simone – as she learns, I learn.

“The science of forensics is very intricate work and it’s been fun to play alongside the Silent Witness team. Watch this space!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌻✨G E N E S I S L Y N E A (@genesislynea)

Who is Genesis Lynea?

Bermudan-born Genesis settled in the UK with her mother and step-father when her parents divorced.

And she comes from performing roots, too – both her mum and dad were singers and musicians respectively.

Genesis attended the BRIT School for the performing arts when she was growing up, and became best pals with Jessie J.

She appeared in musicals and Jessie’s Do It Like A Dude video in 2010, but then landed roles in TV.

Genesis played Archie in Casualty (Credit: BBC)

What has Genesis been in before?

Genesis’s first big TV role was in Casualty.

Read more: Silent Witness: Adam to stop Nikki and Jack finally getting together in series 24?

Between 2019 and 2020, she played Archie Hudson. Clashing with Connie and binding with Will, Archie became a popular character.

Genesis then appeared on the Netflix fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone as Natacha.