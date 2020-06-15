What happened to Daniel Morgan? Murder in the Carpark tells his heartbreaking true story

The brutal murder of Daniel Morgan shocked Britain in 1987.

Cops found his body with an axe embedded into his skull in a south London car park.

In his pocket was a £1,000 wad of cash – so the attack was not a robbery.

Police never solved the case despite spending £30,000,000 on the investigation.

But who was Daniel Morgan and what was the motive?

Here's everything you need to know...

Daniel Morgan was a private investigator (Credit: BBC)

Who was Daniel Morgan?

Daniel Morgan was a private detective with his own agency, Southern Investigations, based in Thornton Heath.

"He had a phenomenal memory for small details," according to his brother Alastair.

"[Daniel] could remember things like car registrations for years."

In the lead up to his death, Daniel had been working tirelessly on an investigation into London drugs networks.

The Guardian claims that Daniel's report was set to uncover corruption within the police force.

Before he was able to finish the investigation, 37-year-old Daniel was killed on 10 March 1987.

There were no witnesses.

Daniel left behind his wife Iris and their two children, Sarah and Daniel.

The investigator had two children (Credit: BBC)

Who killed Daniel Morgan?

Police do not know who killed Daniel.

To date, his death is the most investigated unsolved murder in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

But more than 30 years on, his brother Alastair is still fighting to seek justice.

He said: "When he was murdered, I knew intuitively that something was going very badly wrong.

"I knew that we would have to deal with it."

Murder in the Carpark will investigate the death of Daniel Morgan (Credit: Channel 4)

Is Daniel Morgan's case still open?

The Home Office is now overseeing the case after five failed police inquiries.

Police admitted their investigations were hampered by corruption and wrongly arrested six suspects.

In 2007, the Met stated that Daniel "was about to expose a south London drugs network possibly involving corrupt police officers."

According to police, it's likely that this is the motive for Daniel's murder.

What is Murder in the Carpark?

Channel 4 docs-series Murder in the Carpark looks into the mysterious circumstances around Daniel's death.

It will explore shocking theories involving police corruption, phone hacking and covert operations.

The three-part series will also feature an interview with Daniel's former business partner, Jonathan Rees.

Rees' ex brother-in-law Glenn Vian also goes on camera to give his account of what happened.

The documentary also features an interview with former Metropolitan police detective Sid Fillery for the first time.

All three have been under investigation following Daniel's murder.

Daniel's brother Alistair will also speak out in the series about his ongoing fight for justice.

Produced by Indefinite Films, the documentary was four years in the making.

Murder in the Carpark is on Channel 4, Mondays at 9pm.

