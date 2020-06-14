Where is Tracy Daszkiewicz now? Salisbury poisonings hero's true story revealed

A new BBC drama explores the sensational events of March 2018 which has become known as the Salisbury poisonings.

It started when two people were found unconscious on a bench in the picturesque city.

When authorities realised a Russian nerve agent was behind their symptoms, they started a huge operation to keep the city safe.

In the drama, Anne Marie Duff plays Tracy Daszkiewicz.

She was Wiltshire Council's director of public health and responsible for making sure other people weren't infected.

The real Tracy Daszkiewicz today (Credit: ITV)

Where is Tracy Daszkiewicz now?

That was after police realised the identity of the two victims.

Read more: Who died in the Salisbury Poisonings attack and what is Novichok?

They were former Russian military officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal - and they had been poisoned with Novichok.

Read more: What happened to DS Nick Bailey after the Salisbury poisonings?

Novichok is a chemical weapon developed by the Soviet Union and Russia.

It is highly contagious - and some of the people who were in contact with the Skripals, including DS Nick Bailey, also fell ill.

Anne Marie Duff plays Tracy in the Salisbury Poisonings BBC drama (Credit: BBC).

Huge operation

Screenwriters Adam Parrison and Declan Lawn are former Panorama journalists.

They took care to make sure The Salisbury Poisonings lives up to reality.

Therefore they had to show the huge operation known as Operation Fairline which kept people safe.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition

That involved blocking off huge chunks of the city, bringing in the army, and removing anything that could be contaminated – including whole ambulances and police cars.

Tracy Daszkiewicz's story will be told in BBC Drama The Salisbury Poisonings (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Daszkiewicz's story

In fact, Tracy was not poisoned herself.

However, she had to co-ordinate a huge effort to keep others safe.

On Good Morning Britain, she explained what it was like. She said: "It was an extraordinary time personally and professionally. I didn't work on this alone, I was part of a magnificent team of professionals who responded quickly and worked with expert scientific knowledge. "

And she added that she was affected by what happened to DS Bailey.

"DS Nick's story is a profound one – as are so many," she said.

"The impact on people's liberty was extraordinary."

Meanwhile, she added: "People across the community were affected in a whole range of ways. That impact is still felt. We had a lot of businesses affected, we had a church close down with the second incident too. People couldn't get in and out of their homes without showing ID. The impact on people's liberty was extraordinary."

Not looking forward to it

But while she said she would be tuning in, Tracy Daszkiewicz said she had mixed feelings about it.

"It's hard to say I'm looking forward to it," she said.

"The way the producers and writers have approached it has been very thorough and considerate of the people they're portraying and the processes they're portraying.

"I think it's a good drama and one that would be welcome at this time. What it does show is the way professional bodies come together...and the way systems support people that are affected in a tragic way.

"I hope people enjoy the drama for what it is and the positive story it is telling."

The Salisbury Poisonings airs on 14th, 15th and 16th June at 9pm on BBC One.

What did you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know.