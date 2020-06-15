Who killed Daniel Morgan? Murder in the Carpark revisits what really happened

Daniel Morgan's murder shocked Britain.

Cops found the father-of-two with an axe embedded into his skull in a South London car park in 1987.

But police ruled out a possible robbery gone wrong as the £1,000 wad of cash he had in his pocket was still there.

So who killed Daniel Morgan and what was their motive?

Here, we take a look at the facts...

Cops still don't know who killed Daniel Morgan (Credit: BBC)

Who killed Daniel Morgan?

Police do not know who killed Daniel Morgan.

To this day, Daniel's murder remains the most investigated unsolved case in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Cops arrested six men on suspicion of murder – including two police officers – at the time.

Daniel's former business partner Jonathan Rees was one of the suspects under investigation.

However, police later released all six men without charge.

Daniel Morgan is survived by his two children (Credit: BBC)

Are cops still investigating the Daniel Morgan case?

The Home Office is now overseeing the case after five failed police inquiries.

Cops have since admitted their investigations were hampered by corruption.

In 2013, then Home Secretary Theresa May launched an independent panel – the Daniel Morgan Independent Panel – to review how police handled the investigation.

"The horrific murder of Daniel Morgan...was dogged by serious allegations of police corruption," she said at the time.

"Several criminal investigations failed to bring those responsible to justice.

"This independent panel will leave no stone unturned to find out why."

Murder in the Carpark revisits what happened to Daniel Morgan (Credit: ITV)

Retired Court of Appeal judge Sir Stanley Burnton is chairing the independent panel.

He said: "The family of Daniel Morgan, Daniel Morgan himself and the British public have been badly let down by the criminal justice system.

"I am determined to do everything I can.

"As chair of the independent panel, to uncover the facts, the circumstances and the truth behind the previous failed investigations."

The Home Office inquiry will review how police corruption impacted the murder investigation with a report expected later this year.

What happened to Daniel Morgan?

Daniel was a private investigator who owned his own agency, Southern Investigations, in Thornton Heath.

According to the Guardian, he was looking into police involvement in drugs networks across London in the lead up to his death.

Cops found his body in The Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south east London, on 10 March 1987.

He died after he was struck four or five times to the head with an axe, which was left embedded in his face.

There were no witnesses.

He was just 37-years-old at the time.

Daniel left behind his wife Iris, daughter Sarah and son Daniel.

His brother Alistair has led the campaign into getting justice for the family.

"Daniel’s murder, the police corruption and the ensuing years of failed investigations have been agony for the whole family," he said.

"[My brother's] children have grown up without a father and my mother is now 86 years old.

"We need to know the truth about what happened to Daniel and why."

Murder in the Carpark features never before seen interviews (Credit: ITV)

What is Murder in the Carpark?

Channel 4 docs-series Murder in the Carpark looks into the mysterious circumstances around Daniel's death.

Shocking theories involving police corruption, phone hacking and covert operations will all be explored.

The three-part series will also feature an interview with Daniel's former business partner, Jonathan Rees.

Rees' ex brother-in-law Glenn Vian also goes on camera to give his account of what happened.

The documentary features an interview with former Metropolitan police detective Sid Filler too.

All three have been under investigation following Daniel's murder.

Daniel's brother Alistair will also speak out in the series about his ongoing fight for justice.

Produced by Indefinite Films, the documentary was four years in the making.

Murder in the Carpark is on Channel 4, Mondays at 9pm.

