Who died in the Salisbury Poisonings attack and what is Novichok?

A new three-part drama series telling the story of the Salisbury poisonings is airing on BBC One tonight.

But what really happened in the shocking real-life events and who died in the Salisbury poisonings attack?

Well, here's everything you need to know...

The Salisbury Poisonings begins on BBC1 tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who died in the Salisbury Poisonings attack?

On March 4, 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned.

The pair had came into contact with Novichok, one of the deadliest chemical weapons ever made.

Read more: What happened to DS Nick Bailey after the Salisbury poisonings?

Read more: BBC bosses unsure on when to screen The Salisbury Poisonings

The father and daughter were rushed to Salisbury District Hospital where medics fought to keep them both alive.

Yulia left on April 9, while her father remained in hospital until May 18.

Anne-Marie Duff portrays Tracy Daszkiewicz (Credit: BBC)

Sadly, another victim, Dawn Sturgess, died eight days after she came into contact with the nerve agent.

The 44-year-old was found unconscious at her home in nearby Amesbury, alongside her boyfriend Charlie Rowley.

Read more: Heartbroken Ross Kemp delivers crushing update on Barbara Windsor

While Charlie survived, the couple had both handled a discarded container used to transport the poison.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who also fell ill after attending the incident, also survived after hospitalisation.

MyAnna Buring plays innocent victim Dawn Sturgess (Credit: BBC)

What is Novichok?

Novichok nerve agent is reportedly one of the most powerful chemicals ever.

It works by disrupting communication between nerves and muscles or nerves in the brain.

Eventually, it causes the muscles to paralyse.

It took hours for police to identify the agent as Novichok at the time of the Salisbury poisonings.

Rafe Spall takes on the role of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey (Credit: BBC)

Where is Sergei Skripal now?

According to senior government sources, Sergei and Yulia have moved to New Zealand.

The pair did not receive new identities.

The father and daughter seemingly still receive protection from authorities.

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our ‘Grab a Grand’ competition!

The move comes two years after the father and daughter were first put under house arrest and guarded by British Intelligence.

What time is The Salisbury Poisonings on TV?

The Salisbury Poisonings begins on BBC1 t Sunday (June 14) at 9pm and continues on Monday and Tuesday.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.