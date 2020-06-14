What happened to DS Nick Bailey after the Salisbury poisonings? Survivor's heartbreaking true story revealed

DS Nick Bailey's heartbreaking story will be told in BBC drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

The police officer was rushed to intensive care after investigating a mysterious attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018.

At the time, he had no idea the victim was a former Russian spy – or that he had been exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok.

But did DS Nick Bailey survive the Salisbury poisonings?

Here's everything you need to know...

DS Nick Bailey survived the Salisbury poisonings (Credit: ITV)

Did DS Nick Bailey survive the Salisbury poisonings?

DS Nick Bailey did survive the Salisbury poisonings.

However, but he faced a long recovery which took a toll on his health both mentally and physically.

Recalling what he went through, DS Bailey revealed his symptoms developed slowly.

He told Good Morning Britain: "I had tiny pin prick eyes, I was sweating and that evolved over a couple of day to the point where I was vomiting.

"It sounds foolish but I put that down to exhaustion and a migraine because I had no idea what we were dealing with."

DS Bailey's young daughter found him two days later collapsed at home.

He was rushed to hospital and admitted into intensive care.

"I had hallucinations," he continued. "It was terrifying – a very stressful time."

The officer was discharged after spending three weeks in hospital.

DS Bailey spent three weeks in hospital (Credit: Shutterstock)

What happened to DS Nick Bailey?

DS Bailey and his family were not allowed to return return home once he left hospital.

This is because he had unknowingly contaminated the property with Novichok.

While investigating Skripal's home, the officer had touched the door handle which is where the undetectable deadly nerve agent is thought. to have been planted.

DS Bailey said: "The last time I was at our old house was on the Tuesday morning I went into hospital – and that's the last time I went back there.

"My wife did an amazing job with the kids. She was very open and honest and kept them in the loop with what was going on."

DS Nick Bailey discussed his recovery on GMB (Credit: ITV)

At first, the family were told they had to move house but would be allowed to retrieve their belongings.

However, after realising how deadly the nerve agent was, the Baileys were prohibited from ever entering the property again.

"It was difficult because we had to explain to the children that we weren't able to go back to the house," he continued.

"But we told them that we would find a new house and fill the new house with their things and it would feel like home again.

"Only a couple of weeks after that, we were telling them we can't do that because all of their toys and books had to be destroyed.

"We had to start again. It was quite tough."

What does DS Bailey do now?

DS Bailey has been taking time out of the police force.

The traumatic experience had an impact on his mental health and he has suffered with depression.

"I'm still trying to sort myself out and climb out of the hole I feel like I've been in," he said.

DS Bailey has tried returning to the force twice since 2018.

However, it proved too much.

On Monday (June 15), he is going to try and return to the police force for the third time.

"I'm a little bit nervous," he added. "It's been really tricky being back in the police environment again.

"But I'm going to give it a go.

"My heart says I am a cop and I want to be a cop. It's just whether my head will allow it. We'll see."

The Salisbury Poisonings is on BBC One, 12-14 June at 9pm.

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Will you be watching The Salisbury Poisonings? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!