Dancing On Ice contestant Rebekah Vardy explained herself after a fan noticed an unusual “line” on her stomach.

The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes snap from the skating show.

In the shot, Becky proudly flaunted her toned stomach as she cheekily posed with her dress off.

Dancing On Ice: What did Rebekah Vardy say?

Wearing a sports bra and knickers underneath, the WAG went on to explain her pre-show preperation.

She added a checklist of a “wig, make up, fish net tights, big knickers and a big smile”.

Furthermore, Rebekah shared: “I also fake tanned only the bits that I needed to – back (thanks for the help @vardy7), shoulders, chest, head and stomach.

“I never usually wear fake tan as I’m naturally quite tanned.”

rebekah vardy on dancing on ice
Rebekah Vardy shared a backstage snap from Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

She added: “So now I need to wear it I can’t face doing my whole body.

“We wear tan dance tights with our costumes so I can skip my legs and I knew I’d be wearing long sleeves, so left my arms out too.”

What did fans say?

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with one pointing out an unusual “line” on Rebekah’s stomach.

They said: “Forgive me if I’m wrong but there’s a line that looks like a scar on stomach?”

Rebekah Vardy on DAncing On Ice 2021
Rebekah and skating pro Andy Buchanan (Credit: ITV)

The comment didn’t go unnoticed by the star, who replied: “It’s the waistband on my tights.”

Meanwhile, others were left gushing over Becky’s body.

It’s the waistband on my tights

One said: “How do you look this incredible after having children. You look sensational!!”

A second wrote: “Stomach ab goals.”

Rebekah hardy dancing on ice press shot
The Dancing On Ice star addressed the unusual ‘line’ (Credit: ITV)

Rebekah hits back at trolls

It certainly isn’t the first time Becky has taken to social media to address a follower.

Last week, she hit back at claims her husband Jamie was ‘miserable’ during an appearance on the ITV show.

It came after the footballer appeared via video link with their five children to wish her luck.

However, Rebekah hit back and said: “He was happy! He’s just like me and seems to look miserable if he isn’t beaming.

“I felt like he was a miracle worker getting all five kids to sit nicely on the sofa together x.”

Meanwhile, Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to be kicked off the reality series last night (January 24).

