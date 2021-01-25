Dancing On Ice star Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to leave the competition last night.
Myleene, 42, ended up in the skate-off alongside rapper Lady Leshurr after getting the lowest score of the evening of 22 points.
After the skate-off, the judges decided to send Myleene home and viewers were divided on social media.
Myleene Klass leaves Dancing On Ice
All four judges saved Lady Leshurr as Myleene and professional partner Lukasz Rozycki left.
Read more: Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo says BLM Diversity routine caused ‘division’ within own family
Myleene said: “I couldn’t have done it with Lukasz, my family, my friends. I’ve never skated before so I’ve got a skill that I’ve learnt in lockdown.
“Super handy. When the rink is open, I’ll be there!”
Viewers were divided over Myleene’s exit, with some saying they think fellow contestant Billie Faiers should have left.
One person said on Twitter: “Billie Faiers should have went tonight I think, felt a bit sad for Myleene.”
Another wrote: “Oh come on! Denise [Van Outen] & Billie should have hove home before Myleene.”
A third tweeted: “Glad they saved Lady Leshurr but it should have been Billie leaving tonight.”
Billie faires should have went tonight I think felt a bit sad for myleene #dancingonice
— Cammy👀 (@cameron15xo) January 24, 2021
Oh come on! Denise & Billie should have hove home before Myleen #DancingOnIce
— Fi Williams (@Mrs_Fi_Sparkles) January 24, 2021
Glad they saved Lady Leshurr but it should have been Billie leaving tonight #DancingOnIce
— Adam Wright (@adam_w_92) January 24, 2021
What else did Dancing On Ice viewers say?
Meanwhile, others said ITV should get rid of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.
One said: “Rubbish judging by John and Ashley – Colin Jackson robbed while Billie over scored!”
Another agreed: “What talent does @JohnBarrowman have?? Stingy on points for some and then giving 6.5 on Billie’s.
“Get rid of John and bring Jason [Gardiner] back.”
#dancingonice rubbish judging by John + Ashley – Colin Jackson robbed while Billie over scored!
— Hilary Dawes (@dawes_hilary) January 24, 2021
What talent does @JohnBarrowman have?? Stingy on points for some and then giving 6.5 on billies 🤷🏻♀️ get rid of John and bring Jason back. Never thought I’d say that 😂 #doi #DancingOnIce
— Rileysmama 💫😘💫 (@MannionSiobhan) January 24, 2021
Very bizarre scoring again tonight. Ashley and John haven’t got a clue. Get rid of Ashley…i can’t stand him. #DancingOnIce
— Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 💙😷 (@MJ_JJ061215) January 24, 2021
Many insisted Billie was “overmarked” after she received two 6s and two 6.5s from the judges.
One added: “Dodgy scoring going on with #DancingOnIce no way was Billie better than Colin. She didn’t do any skating on her own.”
Dodgy scoring going on with #DancingOnIce no way was Billie better than Colin. She didn’t do any skating on her own 🤷🏻♀️
— julie (@jpikey66) January 24, 2021
Another said: “What the hell is going on with tonight’s scoring on @dancingonice @KlassMyleene was much better than Billie?!”
Billie was praised for her performance last night with her professional partner Mark Hanretty.
John said: “You spiced up the rink! I absolutely loved it and I love this outfit. Get the nerves out of the way, your first skate is over.”
Read more: Rufus Hound forced to miss Dancing on Ice as he’s told to self-isolate
In addition, Jayne Torvill told her: “You did such a brilliant job because you’ve never done anything like this before.”
Do you think Myleene should have left? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.