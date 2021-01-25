Dancing On Ice star Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to leave the competition last night.

Myleene, 42, ended up in the skate-off alongside rapper Lady Leshurr after getting the lowest score of the evening of 22 points.

After the skate-off, the judges decided to send Myleene home and viewers were divided on social media.

Myleene Klass became the first celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Myleene Klass leaves Dancing On Ice

All four judges saved Lady Leshurr as Myleene and professional partner Lukasz Rozycki left.

Myleene said: “I couldn’t have done it with Lukasz, my family, my friends. I’ve never skated before so I’ve got a skill that I’ve learnt in lockdown.

“Super handy. When the rink is open, I’ll be there!”

The judges saved Lady Leshurr (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were divided over Myleene’s exit, with some saying they think fellow contestant Billie Faiers should have left.

One person said on Twitter: “Billie Faiers should have went tonight I think, felt a bit sad for Myleene.”

Another wrote: “Oh come on! Denise [Van Outen] & Billie should have hove home before Myleene.”

A third tweeted: “Glad they saved Lady Leshurr but it should have been Billie leaving tonight.”

Billie faires should have went tonight I think felt a bit sad for myleene #dancingonice — Cammy👀 (@cameron15xo) January 24, 2021

Oh come on! Denise & Billie should have hove home before Myleen #DancingOnIce — Fi Williams (@Mrs_Fi_Sparkles) January 24, 2021

Glad they saved Lady Leshurr but it should have been Billie leaving tonight #DancingOnIce — Adam Wright (@adam_w_92) January 24, 2021

What else did Dancing On Ice viewers say?

Meanwhile, others said ITV should get rid of judges John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

One said: “Rubbish judging by John and Ashley – Colin Jackson robbed while Billie over scored!”

Another agreed: “What talent does @JohnBarrowman have?? Stingy on points for some and then giving 6.5 on Billie’s.

“Get rid of John and bring Jason [Gardiner] back.”

#dancingonice rubbish judging by John + Ashley – Colin Jackson robbed while Billie over scored! — Hilary Dawes (@dawes_hilary) January 24, 2021

What talent does @JohnBarrowman have?? Stingy on points for some and then giving 6.5 on billies 🤷🏻‍♀️ get rid of John and bring Jason back. Never thought I’d say that 😂 #doi #DancingOnIce — Rileysmama 💫😘💫 (@MannionSiobhan) January 24, 2021

Very bizarre scoring again tonight. Ashley and John haven’t got a clue. Get rid of Ashley…i can’t stand him. #DancingOnIce — Nikki 🇬🇧 🇫🇮 💙😷 (@MJ_JJ061215) January 24, 2021

Many insisted Billie was “overmarked” after she received two 6s and two 6.5s from the judges.

One added: “Dodgy scoring going on with #DancingOnIce no way was Billie better than Colin. She didn’t do any skating on her own.”

Dodgy scoring going on with #DancingOnIce no way was Billie better than Colin. She didn’t do any skating on her own 🤷🏻‍♀️ — julie (@jpikey66) January 24, 2021

Another said: “What the hell is going on with tonight’s scoring on @dancingonice @KlassMyleene was much better than Billie?!”

Billie received good scores for her first performance (Credit: ITV)

Billie was praised for her performance last night with her professional partner Mark Hanretty.

John said: “You spiced up the rink! I absolutely loved it and I love this outfit. Get the nerves out of the way, your first skate is over.”

In addition, Jayne Torvill told her: “You did such a brilliant job because you’ve never done anything like this before.”

