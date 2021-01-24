Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo says his Black Lives Matter routine with Diversity caused ‘division’ within his family.

The dancer, 32, opened up about his family’s reaction to the controversial Britain’s Got Talent routine in a new interview.

The Diversity troupe member says that the routine caused some ‘negativity’ within his own family.

Ashley Banjo says some of his family wondered if the Diversity routine was ‘necessary’ (Credit: SplashNews)

The Diversity routine caused division nationwide

Speaking to the Daily Star, he revealed: “Even among my own family and friends the performance sparked conversation.

“There has been some negativity with my family. There was division.”

And while he said his family members didn’t disagree with the routine – some questioned whether it was necessary.

But he stands by the powerful performance, despite saying some people he once knew haven’t spoken to him since it aired.

Ashley with his wife and one of their two children (Credit: SplashNews)

Ofcom chose not to investigate

The routine was performed in September of last year on Britain’s Got Talent.

Diversity took viewers through a highly emotive routine that covered the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The performance sparked over 25,000 complaints to Ofcom.

However, the watchdog released an official statement saying they would not be investigating.

Ashley during the Diversity BGT performance (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say?

While ITV stated: “Britain’s Got Talent has always been an inclusive show, which showcases diversity and supports strong storytelling in all forms.

“ITV stands behind the decision to broadcast Diversity’s performance on BGT.

“Ashley and the group are a great example of the talent, creativity and diversity of modern Britain and their performance was an authentic, heartfelt response to many of the issues and events which have affected society in 2020.”

Meanwhile, Ashley discussed the complaints with Lorraine Kelly last year.

Diversity star Ashley with the BGT judges this Christmas (Credit: Syco/ITV)

Appearing on Lorraine, he said: “There was a lot of positivity. A lot of incredible outreach.

“It became a really important moment for race relations in this country.”

In addition, he said: “I’m proud of those complaints Lorraine.

“Because it needs people on both sides of this argument to talk.”

Meanwhile Ashley has recently defended Dancing On Ice contestant Rufus Hound.

The comedian, 41, hit out at the government over the free school meals debacle as he won the ‘Golden Ticket’ on the show last weekend.

Speaking to Metro, Ashley defended his actions with: “I’ve said this before, he’s a comedian.

“He’s an intelligent and emotional man who takes cues from the real world around him to formulate an opinion. That’s what we all do.”

