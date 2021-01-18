Dancing On Ice star Rebekah Vardy has hit back at claims her husband Jamie was ‘miserable’ on the ITV show last night.

The model and TV personality, 38, was among the first of the contestants to take to the rink on Sunday (January 17) for the first episode of the series.

Later in the show, Becky’s footballer husband Jamie appeared via video link with their five children.

Rebekah Vardy’s husband and kids featured on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Dancing On Ice viewers say about Jamie?

On Twitter, a number of viewers said they thought Jamie seemed absolutely miserable.

One said: “Yo @Vardy7 next time @HollyWills interviews you on @DancingOnIce, make sure you don’t look like a miserable old tart.”

Another wrote: “Jamie Vardy looked like a hostage being forced to speak to camera on #DancingOnIce.”

A third put: “All I can think is what a miserable git Jamie Vardy was… if he was my old man I’d have been embarrassed by that.”

During the first episode of Dancing On Ice, comedian Rufus Hound nabbed the judges’ Golden Ticket, earning him a fast-track to musical week.

And rapper Lady Leshurr, unfortunately, failed to get enough votes to avoid landing in next week’s skate-off.

Becky was among the first lot of contestants to skate (Credit: ITV)

What did Rebekah Vardy say?

After the episode aired, Becky took to Instagram to thank everyone who voted for her.

And she vowed to take on the advice of judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in order to improve on the rink.

Becky said, alongside a snap of herself with pro partner Andy Buchanan: “Thank you to everyone who voted for @andybuchanan2 and I tonight.

He’s just like me and seems to look miserable if he isn’t beaming.

“We are so grateful and so happy. I’m going to work hard on all of the judges’ critiques for our week-three performance. #teambuchardyonice.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becky Vardy (@beckyvardy)

In the comments, one of her followers said: “You done very well but your hubby needs to turn that frown upside down!”

And Rebekah responded: “He was happy! He’s just like me and seems to look miserable if he isn’t beaming. I felt like he was a miracle worker getting all five kids to sit nicely on the sofa together x.”

Some Dancing On Ice viewers claimed Jamie looked miserable (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on Dancing On Ice?

Elsewhere in Dancing On Ice, comedian Rufus caused a stir with a political comment.

He said, of getting emotional over the Golden Ticket: “Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

On Twitter, viewers moaned that they didn’t want to hear about politics while watching an entertainment show.

