Dancing On Ice star Joe-Warren Plant fans have called out the show for their “dodgy” joke about the Emmerdale star.

As the ITV skating competition returned last night (January 17), Joe took to the ice alongside his pro partner Vanessa Bauer.

However, attention soon turned to the show’s commentator, Sam Matterface, after he poked fun at the actor’s grooming storyline.

Joe-Warren Plant fans slammed Dancing On Ice for poking fun at his Emmerdale storyline (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: What was said about Joe-Warren Plant?

The 18-year-old actor, who is best known for playing Jacob Gallagher in the soap, was previously involved in a horrific grooming storyline.

At the time, Jacob was groomed by step-dad David’s girlfriend and his teacher, Maya Stepney.

And it appears DOI made a reference to the story last night.

Introducing Joe to the ice, commentator Sam said: “If the skater is anything like the character he plays, he’ll be good with female authority figures.”

Jacob was groomed by Maya on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers think?

However, fans were left far from impressed with the joke.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Seriously dodgy comments about the Emmerdale child teacher abuse storyline? ‘He likes female authority figures. More home schooling’ Did I just hear that? #dancingonice.”

Another added: “Dodgy comment about homeschooling and female authority figures on #DancingOnIce. Considering that Emmerdale child abuse storyline.”

In addition, a third commented: “Err, probably should’ve left this bit out the script.”

NOT the announcer on Dancing on Ice saying that if Jacob from Emmerdale was “anything like his character, he’ll be good with female authority figures” ??????? — Lex (@glitterstrands) January 17, 2021

Absolutely vile to be making light of — ShannonBookworm🔱 (@Shannonbookworm) January 17, 2021

How did the Emmerdale star perform last night?

Despite getting off to a good start, Joe fell over midway through his performance after knocking his own skates.

Thankfully, the star saw the funny side of the incident and laughed it off with partner Vanessa.

Following his performance, Joe said: “I couldn’t tell you, I literally thought I was doing everything perfectly and I then I just ended up on the floor.

“I don’t know what happened.”

Joe-Warren fell during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Vanessa added: “It was his first fall of the day as well!”

Joe-Warren’s routine received 25 points out of 40, with viewers calling for him to be in the skate-off.

However, Lady Leshurr and partner Brendyn Hatfield ended up the couple who will have to skate for survival next weekend.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

