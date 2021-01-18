Dancing On Ice contestant Rufus Hound divided viewers with a barbed political comment as the ITV show got underway last night.

The comedian, 41, took a swipe at Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative government during the first episode of the series on Sunday (January 17) evening.

Dancing On Ice star Rufus Hound took a swipe at the Conservatives (Credit: ITV)

What did Rufus say on Dancing On Ice?

Rufus claimed the Government was refusing to feed Britain’s hungry children as he accepted the show’s Golden Ticket with his pro partner Robin Johnstone.

After judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean collectively awarded it to the comedian, he came up to accept the ticket from hosts Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The comedian’s comment divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

It meant he will be going straight through to musical week.

Rufus said: “I’ve spent most of this year not being terribly emotionally stable. Because the world stopped making sense, and this does not make more sense of it, thank you, I don’t know what is happening.”

Phil asked: “Did you ever think you would be emotional?”

The comedian replied: “Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time.”

The camera then cut to Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman, who appeared to signal their approval.

Rufus’ comment appeared to be a reference to the ongoing row over free school meals.

Last week, it emerged that the government had told England’s headteachers not to provide vouchers and food parcels to disadvantaged kids during the February half-term holiday.

Some praised Rufus and called him a ‘hero’ (Credit: ITV)

How did Dancing On Ice viewers react?

One fumed: “Turned off #DancingOnIce.”

A second wrote: “@RufusHound no need for political comments. Hopefully it will see you kicked off #dancingonice.”

Mate, we live in a world where people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children.

A third put: “Rufus should be struck off… disgusting man #dancingonice.”

A fourth tweeted: “@ITV I watch #DancingOnIce for entertainment… please censure @RufusHound as he’s ruining my entertainment.”

“#DancingOnIce the minute [he brought politics] onto the show I turned it off and will only resume watching when that jumped up idiot Rufus Hound is voted off,” said a fifth angry viewer. “May it be soon!”

Viewers hail ‘hero’ Rufus

However, not everyone felt that way, as some hailed Rufus a “hero”.

One put: “There are people more angry and kicking up more of a fuss because Rufus Hound mentioned (quite rightly) that the government wasn’t feeding starving children than there are about the fact [there are starving kids] in the first place!? That’s the Tories for you #DancingOnIce.”

Another said simply: “Rufus you hero! @RufusHound #DancingOnIce @10DowningStreet.”

Someone else wrote: “Rufus Hound dropping a truth bomb about the Tories on prime time TV! Brilliant #DancingOnIce.”

– Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (January 24) at 6pm on ITV

