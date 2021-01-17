Myleene Klass is on this series of Dancing on Ice but what is the latest on her love life?

And the former Popstars winner, 42, is already being tipped as a top contender to win the series.

But is Myleene married? And what happened in her divorce?

Find out all we know about Myleene Klass and her love life below.

Who was Myleene Klass married to?

Myleene Klass was married to Graham Quinn for two years.

Myleene and Graham began dating in 2000 and were married in 2011.

Graham worked as a bodyguard when Myleene won Popstars in 2000 as part of the group Hear’Say.

Myleene was with her ex Graham for over a decade (Credit: SplashNews)

She says she fell for him, and felt like Whitney Houston in the movie The Bodyguard.

But the singer and classical pianist has gone on to say that her friends and family warned her against being with Graham.

She has also spoken of his criminal past.

While speaking to The Mirror in 2015: “I married a convicted drug dealer and didn’t sign a pre-nup. What was I thinking? When I say that sentence aloud, I realise how stupid it was.”

They had two daughters together, Ava, now 13, and Hero, now 9.

Why did Myleene Klass and Graham split?

Myleene says that Graham walked out on her and their daughters just six months into their marriage.

What’s more, she says she left on her 34th birthday.

They were granted a ‘quickie’ divorce in April 2013, with Myleene citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’ on his part.

Graham Quinn has two children with Myleene (Credit: SplashNews)

Who is Myleene Klass engaged to?

Myleene is engaged to Simon Motson and they announced their engagement in September 2020.

Simon, 46, is a PR expert and company owner.

In fact, he has been married before and has two children.

Myleene and Simon share a son, Apollo, who is now one.

She told Hello! magazine of their engagement: “We’re engaged! I was absolutely blown away. He even replicated the dinner we had – burger and fries, followed by cherry pie.

Myleene with Simon Motson (Credit: SplashNews)

“When he got down on one knee and started fumbling around under the table, I thought he was joking. “Then I thought: ‘Oh my God, he’s for real.’ I was completely speechless.”

While celebrating her engagement and five years with Simon, she hit back at an online troll.

A troll wrote in response to her slew of photos with the PR expert: “Not long before this one cheats on you. Dear oh dear, heading for the lawyers are we?”

But Myleene replied with a thinly veiled swipe likely aimed at her ex-husband.

She replied: “He wishes! Cheating exes usually get a house, a car and a fat pay-off.”

When is Myleene Klass on Dancing On Ice?

Dancing On Ice starts this Sunday on ITV at 6pm.

Myleene Klass is partnered with ice skating pro Lukasz Rozycki.

However, she has already injured him, by accidentally whacking him in the face. But luckily it was only a superficial injury.

The star has also shared her anxieties about competing – as she is one of the few competitors to have no skating experience.

While taking to Instagram, Myleene wrote: “Okay I’m all dishevelled I’ve just come off the ice.



“Oh man, I’ve got the fear today. I don’t normally get this cos I really think paddle your own canoe, don’t worry what anyone else is doing.

“But I found out that while I’m trying to learn to stand people are practicing jumps, only me and Denise [Van Outen] are starting from scratch. They’e been skating since they were kids.

“Anyway I’ve just got the fear today. I think I’m tired be cause the baby was up all night feeding.

Finally declaring: “Don’t put your money on me… put it on Colin Jackson.”

