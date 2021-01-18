Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield poked fun at Piers Morgan last night and now the presenter has hit back.

On Monday’s Good Morning Britain, Piers joked a positive of the COVID-19 crisis is he doesn’t have to see Holly and Phil beat him at awards.

Piers told his co-star Susanna Reid: “You know the one good thing about all of this?

Piers mocked Holly and Phil after their joke on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers Morgan say?

“I haven’t had to put up with Holly [Willoughby] and Phil [Schofield] winning endless awards and having to pretend I’m all part of their one big happy ITV family.”

Read more: Piers Morgan posts rare throwback snap with all three sons as he laments not being able to hug them

Susanna said: “I think they have been winning, they have been winning virtually.”

Piers continued: “Yes but nobody notices, nobody cares.

Piers did an impression of Holly (Credit: ITV)

“They don’t get their moment on telly. Those little puppy dog eyes that Holly pulls.”

Doing an impression of Holly, Piers said: “‘Hello, it’s not the winning it’s the taking part,’ says the people who win everything.”

Susanna added: “Not that we are bitter in the slightest.”

It came after Holly and Phil poked fun at Piers on Sunday night’s Dancing On Ice.

Phil and Holly made a dig at Piers Morgan on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Dancing On Ice?

Introducing contestant Rebekah Vardy, Holly said: “Viewers of a sensitive nature should be aware that the following clips contain a heart-stopping move, an eye-watering injury and…Piers Morgan.”

Phil then quipped: “My eyes! My eyes!”

Viewers found the comments hilarious on Twitter.

Rebekah announced she was doing Dancing On Ice on GMB last year (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “It involves piers Morgan. Schofe – My eyes my eyes,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “Not Piers Morgan omg.”

Read more: Dancing on Ice news: Jason Donovan is ‘clear front-runner’ to be crowned 2021’s winner

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, viewers saw six of the 12 pairings take to the ice.

This weekend will see the remaining six couples perform.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV, Sunday January 24, at 6pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.