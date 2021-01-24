Former Dancing On Ice star Gemma Collins has confirmed that she will make an appearance on the show this evening.

A report earlier claimed that the former TOWIE star, 39, would make a return tonight (January 24), two years after she competed on the ITV show.

And in a video clip posted on social media this afternoon, Gemma revealed that she’s on her way to the Dancing On Ice studio.

When did Gemma Collins appear on Dancing On Ice?

Gemma was a contestant on Dancing On Ice in 2019, when she competed alongside American pro skater Matt Evers.

Though her time on the show was fairly brief – she and Matt left in week five – she certainly made an impact.

She famously labelled judge Jason Gardiner “boring” after he branded her Marilyn Monroe-inspired routine “all over the place”.

And Gemma also received criticism from presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, who accused the star of keeping other contestants waiting by turning up late for rehearsals.

Gemma fiercely denied the allegations, which were made on ITV show This Morning.

Earlier today, The Sun Online reported that Gemma was set to return to the show, in a segment that would echo her Marilyn Monroe performance.

The GC confirms she will be returning to Dancing On Ice

The story said that Gemma would appear on a ‘sparkling trapeze hoop’ – similar to the one she used in 2019.

A TV source told the website: “Gemma is part of the show’s family now – and everyone’s really excited that she is coming back.

“She has a huge fanbase and is always entertaining. The props department have gone all out with her sparkling trapeze hoop.”

And the source added that there will be no drama from the GC this time around.

They added: “She has a reputation of being a diva, but she’ll be on [her] best behaviour and she will be on time.”

Gemma confirmed the news on a video posted to her Instagram Stories this afternoon.

Narrating a clip of her driving through snow and ice, she said: “Just heading into Dancing On Ice. It’s going to be a great show tonight, guys. Make sure you watch!

“I make an appearance. Can’t tell you what yet, but make sure you tune in.”

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV, tonight, at 6pm.

