Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby isn’t about to let being live on air stop her from discussing her knickers.

In fact, Holly decided to bring up her underwear on Sunday (February 26) night’s Dancing On Ice!

Holly was standing alongside co-host Phillip Schofield when he began to introduce the professional skaters, saying: “Now for something that should have you cartwheeling across the living room.”

Phil then turned to Holly and added: “Off you go!”

But Holly was quick to shut down the energetic suggestion, declaring: “No, the temptation is huge but you might see my knickers!”

Holly Willoughby shut down Phillip Schofield’s cartwheel plea on Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice fans react over Holly Willoughby ‘underwear warning’

Dancing On Ice fans were quick to point out how much they enjoyed the candid moment on screen.

One said on Twitter: “I didn’t expect Holly to give us an underwear warning, but that’s live TV for you!”

Another added: “Holly is so unintentionally funny.”

However, not all fans were thrilled with Holly on Sunday night’s show, for one very particular reason.

The gorgeous pink and black dress she decided to wear on the night hugely divided opinion.

Holly then attempted to show off her cartwheel skills (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s TV future called into question

Meanwhile Holly’s future with This Morning has been called into question, with one source tipping Alison Hammond to replace her on the famous sofa.

PR expert Kelly O’Hanlon even spoke of a permanent shake-up on This Morning, telling ED!: “Holly and Phil can’t and won’t be around forever.

“It is down to ITV, or possible the presenters themselves, to decide whether there’s a permanent shake-up on the horizon.”

Read more: This Morning erupts into chaos as Holly Willoughby runs off camera.

Did you love Holly Willoughby’s candid chat? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.