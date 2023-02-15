Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have been firm favourites on This Morning over the years.

But PR expert and Senior Lecturer Kelly O’Hanlon has warned ITV they may not always be hosts of the daytime show.

The presenting pair have graced our screens every Monday through to Thursday for 14 years.

But could it be time for a fresh presenting duo to host the ITV daytime show?

Time could possibly be up for This Morning presenters Holly and Phil (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning

Holly and Phil have been presenting This Morning together for 14 years.

The two pals quickly became the nation’s favourite presenting pair due to their natural chemistry and hilarious quips on the show.

But could it be time for the duo to hand over the reins to someone else?

Kelly, Senior Lecturer in PR at Birmingham City University, believes that it could be a time for a ‘permanent shake-up’ on the show.

The truth of the matter is, Holly and Phil can’t and won’t be around forever.

Kelly told us: “Longstanding fans of the programme are likely to stay true to their favourite hosts. Whereas new presenters can attract new audiences.

“It is always a gamble for producers to shake things up. Particularly when you have had a successful duo at the helm of a successful show for so long.

“Don’t forget, there was once another (real) Mr and Mrs presenting team leading This Morning and viewers did stick around when they handed over the reins.”

This Morning hosts Holly and Phillip have hosted the show for 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Is it time for a new presenting duo on This Morning?

This Morning has seen a variety of other presenters host the show while Holly and Phil have been away.

This week, the show has been taken over by Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary while Holly and Phil have been enjoying their half-term break.

So the show won’t have any trouble finding replacements for the pair if they did ever exit the show.

Kelly warned: “The truth of the matter is, Holly and Phil can’t and won’t be around forever. And it is down to ITV, or possibly the presenters themselves, to decide whether there’s a permanent shake-up on the horizon.”

She continued: “The public is used to seeing different presenters fronting This Morning. During holiday breaks and as stand-in hosts, and the format is strong enough that a new dawn for daytime TV could be just as successful if Holly and Phil were to call time on their TV marriage.”

But although Holly and Phil may decide to leave This Morning, it may not be last we see of the hosting duo.

Kelly added: “If, and when, this happens, I would wager another programme or channel may be inclined to snap them up. Maybe that’s why ITV is happy to keep things as they are for now?”

Read more: This Morning: Dermot and Josie to replace Holly and Phil as chemistry ‘more natural’ than with Alison?

Do you think it’s time for This Morning to shake-up their presenters? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.