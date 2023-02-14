This Morning stars Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary have a “natural” chemistry, a body language expert has said.

Josie and Dermot have taken over hosting duties on the daytime show this week as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy their half-term break.

Dermot usually hosts the show on Fridays with Alison Hammond. But this week, he’s been with Josie so far.

Josie and Dermot on This Morning

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, he believes Dermot has more of a “natural” chemistry with Josie than he does with Alison.

Speaking on behalf of FairBettingSites, Darren told us: “The relationship between Dermot and Josie as presenters is extremely strong and natural.

“It takes a great deal to be a TV duo, but these two certainly show deep chemistry and rapport. Dermot and Josie are clearly following in the footsteps of some of This Morning’s great presenters, such as Holly and Phillip, as they have a true spark between each other.”

He went on to say that Josie and Dermot show “positive” body language, gestures and smiles.

Darren explained: “They also do not take themselves too seriously, which is what the viewers seem to love.

“It’s clear that they are a very popular duo with the public, which is further highlighted by their genuine reciprocal liking of each other and shared humour.”

Darren said he doesn’t believe Dermot and Alison “have a stronger connection”.

He added: “While presenting with Alison on a Friday, Dermot’s body language is completely different. He appears slightly more closed and often folds his arms.

“He also doesn’t use as many open palm gestures – which is a sign of openness and honesty – as he does with Josie.

“Although he obviously gets on well with Alison, I believe Dermot’s spark with Josie is a lot more natural. The pair clearly have a special chemistry as presenters.”

