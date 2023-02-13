Josie Gibson talking on This Morning today
TV

This Morning star Josie Gibson sparks complaints over her outfit choice today: ‘Can’t watch!’

Dermot and Josie are hosting the show this week!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Josie Gibson returned to This Morning today for the half-term, but her outfit choice didn’t impress everyone.

The beloved presenter returned to host the daytime show with Dermot O’Leary as usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy their half-term break.

For Monday’s show, Josie made a bold outfit choice which divided viewers on Twitter.

Dermot O'Leary talking as Josie Gibson looks at him on This Morning
Josie wore an eye-catching outfit for Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

TV favourite Josie wore a bright yellow dress for the show today as she styled her blonde locks in bouncy curls.

However, the dress appeared to be too bright for some viewers.

One person complained: “Can’t watch this today, Josie’s dress is so bright it’s strobing.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “I think I need sunglasses on, Josie’s dress is too bright.”

Someone else said: “Josie dress is a bit bright.”

Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson hosting This Morning today
Some viewers thought Josie’s outfit was “too bright” (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved Josie‘s summery look today.

One gushed: “@Josiestweet is really brightening a grey Monday in that bright yellow dress. Awesome stuff.”

Can’t watch this today, Josie’s dress is so bright it’s strobing.

Another added: “Aww @Josiestweet looking absolutely gorgeous this morning.”

“I was literally just thinking how good Josie looks,” another wrote. “She’s beautiful.”

Last week it was announced that Josie and Dermot would join forces to host while Holly and Phil are off.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosting This Morning
Phil and Holly are on their half-term break (Credit: ITV)

In a statement, Josie said: “I’m back on This Morning for half term with Derm and I’m completely honoured.

“Whenever I’m sitting there hosting the show, I often look around and think, ‘How the hell did this happen to me?'”

She added: “Dermot is just so funny, he really makes me belly laugh off-camera as well. I presented with him before when Alison [Hammond] was off and we had a really good time.”

It seems so far viewers are loving the dynamics of Josie and Dermot.

YouTube video player

Read more: Phillip Schofield shows off new look as he teases ‘new job’

One said today: “Oooh a week off and it’s Josie with Dermot – much more watchable than Holly and Phil!”

Another gushed: “Josie and Dermot are fab together.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Do you enjoy watching Josie and Dermot together? Do you like Josie’s dress today? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Dermot O'Leary Josie Gibson This Morning

Trending Articles

Rob Rinder looking cross on GMB today, Angela Rayner
GMB today: Robert Rinder loses his cool in heated interview as he admits he ‘doesn’t care’ about viewer backlash
Paddy looking worried in Emmerdale with logo
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Dingles horrified as police arrive with news about missing Paddy
Holly Willoughby smiles as she hosts Dancing on Ice
Dancing on Ice: Holly Willoughby’s dress leaves fans all making the same joke
vanessa feltz and ben ofoedu on loose women
Vanessa Feltz’s ex Ben Ofoedu admits real reason he cheated
Emmerdale star Charley Webb and Debbie Dingle comp image
Charley Webb in first acting role since Emmerdale tomorrow in Better on BBC One
seann walsh baby comp instagram splash
Strictly and I’m A Celebrity star Seann Walsh FAINTS as he welcomes first baby