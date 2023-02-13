Josie Gibson returned to This Morning today for the half-term, but her outfit choice didn’t impress everyone.

The beloved presenter returned to host the daytime show with Dermot O’Leary as usual hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy their half-term break.

For Monday’s show, Josie made a bold outfit choice which divided viewers on Twitter.

Josie wore an eye-catching outfit for Monday’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

TV favourite Josie wore a bright yellow dress for the show today as she styled her blonde locks in bouncy curls.

However, the dress appeared to be too bright for some viewers.

One person complained: “Can’t watch this today, Josie’s dress is so bright it’s strobing.”

Another wrote on Twitter: “I think I need sunglasses on, Josie’s dress is too bright.”

Someone else said: “Josie dress is a bit bright.”

Some viewers thought Josie’s outfit was “too bright” (Credit: ITV)

However, others loved Josie‘s summery look today.

One gushed: “@Josiestweet is really brightening a grey Monday in that bright yellow dress. Awesome stuff.”

Can’t watch this today, Josie’s dress is so bright it’s strobing.

Another added: “Aww @Josiestweet looking absolutely gorgeous this morning.”

“I was literally just thinking how good Josie looks,” another wrote. “She’s beautiful.”

Last week it was announced that Josie and Dermot would join forces to host while Holly and Phil are off.

Phil and Holly are on their half-term break (Credit: ITV)

In a statement, Josie said: “I’m back on This Morning for half term with Derm and I’m completely honoured.

“Whenever I’m sitting there hosting the show, I often look around and think, ‘How the hell did this happen to me?'”

She added: “Dermot is just so funny, he really makes me belly laugh off-camera as well. I presented with him before when Alison [Hammond] was off and we had a really good time.”

It seems so far viewers are loving the dynamics of Josie and Dermot.

One said today: “Oooh a week off and it’s Josie with Dermot – much more watchable than Holly and Phil!”

Another gushed: “Josie and Dermot are fab together.”

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

