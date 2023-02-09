This Morning star Josie Gibson has admitted that she’s “honoured” to be replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the show.

Josie will be co-hosting the show over half-term as Holly and Phillip take a break later this month, it has been announced.

Fan favourite Josie is back! (Credit: ITV)

Josie back to host This Morning

Yesterday (Wednesday, February 9) it was revealed that Holly and Phillip will be taking a break from the show over half-term later this week.

This means that two presenters will be stepping in for the long-time hosts of the hit ITV show.

And it’s two fan favourites who will be returning to front the show between February 13 to February 16.

Yesterday it was announced that both Josie and Dermot O’Leary will be hosting the show for four days next week.

“I’m back on This Morning for half term with Derm and I’m completely honoured,” Josie said.

“Whenever I’m sitting there hosting the show, I often look around and think, ‘How the hell did this happen to me?'” she continued.

These will be the faces greeting us in the mornings next week! (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Dermot to host This Morning

Josie had a lot of good things to say about her co-host, Dermot too.

“Dermot is just so funny, he really makes me belly laugh off-camera as well,” she gushed.

I’m completely honoured.

“I presented with him before when Alison [Hammond] was off and we had a really good time,” she then continued.

“Does Alison get jealous of me working with him? I think she’s jealous of him getting to work with me!” she then joked.

Josie last hosted the show at the beginning of January in Alison’s absence.

Alison and Josie came under fire recently (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Alison under fire for ‘animal cruelty’

The announcement that Josie is back to host the show comes after a segment featuring her was slammed by viewers.

The segment in question saw Alison and Josie living it up in the French Alps.

In the short bit, Josie and Alison took some huskies for an “Alpine stroll”.

However, they came under fire from viewers who accused them of “animal cruelty”.

“Aww, that’s sad, watching those dogs pulling them,” one viewer wrote.

“Animal cruelty,” another then said.

However, a third had a more light-hearted response, writing: “Those dogs take their jobs very seriously.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

