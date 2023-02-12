Phillip Schofield shows off new look as he teases ‘new job’

Phillip Schofield has treated fans to a new look after slipping into his casuals for his half term break.

The This Morning presenter’s usual TV attire consists of smart open-necked shirts and black trousers.

But Phillip, 60, has now switched up his style as he fully embraces his week off from work.

Phillip Schofield has slipped into his casuals to give daughter Ruby a lift (Credit: Instagram/ @schofe)

Taking to Instagram, he showed off his comfies while teasing a new ‘day job’ with his followers.

Phillip, who was wearing jeans and a grey hoodie, has been snapped in the front seat of his car.

Piled in the back of his motor is boxes of his daughter Ruby’s belongings, even including a house plant.

Alongside a ‘crying with laughter’ emoji, the new ‘Uber driver’ captioned his shot: “Right @rubyschofe… what part of East 900 are we taking you?”

Phillip Schofield: ‘We’ll always be a family’

Dancing On Ice host Phillip shares his daughter Ruby, a 27-year-old psychology graduate, with his estranged wife Stephanie Lowe.

They are also parents to her big sister, 29-year-old talent manager Molly.

Phil is usually seen in smart shirts and black trousers (Credit: ITV)

The TV presenter is extremely close to his daughters despite the breakdown of his and Stephanie’s marriage.

Phillip announced their shock split in 2020, revealing on This Morning that he is gay.

At the time, he told co-host Holly Willoughby that it ‘hadn’t been easy’ telling Stephanie and his girls his true feelings.

But he added: “But they were, they are, amazing in their love and support.

“I told them and they jumped up and gave me a hug, gave Steph a hug, and said, ‘It’s okay, it’s okay’.”

Phil and Stephanie confirmed their separation in 2020 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Phillip continued: “We’ll always be a family. Always, us four, is what we call ourselves. My mum has been on the phone all morning.”

Phil’s half term ‘gripe’

Meanwhile, this week Phillip and Holly will be off air from This Morning as they enjoy half term with their families.

This Morning will instead be hosted by Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary.

But following the news of their week-long departure, Phillip managed to rile fans.

It came as he learned US music sensation Pink will be joining Josie and Dermot on the ITV daytime show.

This Morning fans didn’t have much sympathy for Phil’s half term gripe (Credit: YouTube/ This Morning)

Having watched an ad for Pink’s live appearance, Holly told viewers: “Someone’s completely upset about what just happened.”

Phil then exclaimed: “No way! I’ve been here for nearly 200 years and she’s the one person I want to meet.”

“Oh,” Holly chipped in. “Harsh,” Phil complained.

Fans, however, weren’t so supportive of his gripe and social media quickly erupted.

One viewer asked: “That’s what comes when you pretend you have five year olds and need the school holidays off.”

