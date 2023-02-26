Dancing On Ice tonight: Viewers divided over Holly Willoughby’s appearance

Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 26) saw Holly Willoughby wearing yet another stunning dress to present the show.

However, viewers were divided over the 42-year-old’s appearance, with many baffled over what she was wearing.

What was Holly Willoughby wearing on Dancing On Ice tonight?

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw Holly rocking yet another stunning dress.

Taking to Instagram before the show, Holly uploaded a snap of her dress.

The star was wearing a handmade black and pink off-the-shoulder dress tailored by Mika Style.

The dress featured a thigh-high split and a floor-length pink skirt.

The Dancing On Ice star complemented the look with a pair of silver heels.

“Tonight on @dancingonice it’s props week!” she captioned the post.

“Let the unpredictability commence… good luck everyone… see you on @itv at 6:30…,” she added.

Holly’s dress divided viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers divided over Holly Willoughby’s dress on Dancing On Ice tonight

It’s safe to say that viewers were divided over Holly’s outift on tonight’s edition of the show.

Some seriously weren’t fans of it.

“What the hell is Holly wearing pls,” one viewer tweeted.

“Holly’s dress looks ridiculous,” another wrote.

“Sorry Holly but you have worn better ones than this weeks,” a third commented on her Instagram.

What the hell is Holly wearing pls.

However, some fans were loving Holly‘s outfit.

“Ooo! This dress is very unique I love it,” one of her followers commented on Instagram.

“Always nailing the looks,” another said.

“Oooooo I really like that dress,” a third wrote.

Holly wowed fans last week (Credit: ITV)

Holly wows fans with dress

Fans may have been divided over Holly’s dress this week, but last week they were loving what she was wearing!

The star was rocking a beige, sequinned dress from RASARIO during last weekend’s show.

The dress is reportedly worth over £2,000 according to the RASARIO website.

Viewers were loving it last weekend.

“Holly’s dress. Unreal,” one viewer said.

“Holly looks amazing!” another gushed.

“That dress is absolutely divine,” a third wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 5 on ITV1 and ITVX.

