Dancing on Ice star sparks engagement rumours with latest social media snaps

Dancing on Ice star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has sparked rumours of an engagement to Love Island beau Davide Sanclimenti.

The pair shared gorgeously romantic snaps from a getaway to the Maldives – and fans were convinced there is going to be a big announcement coming soon.

The couple, who won Love Island in the summer of 2022, have gone for a luxury Maldives break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Sanclimenti (@davidesancli)

Dancing on Ice star Ekin-Su sparks engagement rumours

In a joint post, Davide had clearly captioned the snaps as he wrote: “They told me that to make her fall in love I had to make her laugh.

“But every time she laughs I’m the one who falls in love.”

The collections of images showed them looking very loved-up in various poses at the beach.

Ekin-Su was wearing a flowing pink gown and Davide co-ordinated in a pink shirt.

Fans were quick to ask if this was an engagement announcement.

“I was ready for the [ring emoji] picture at the end,” said one.

The comment was flooded with others saying: “I thought the same!”

“It’s coming, soon,” added one follower.

Someone else said: “I really thought this was a proposal post.”

“Waited so long for this,” wrote one more.

Others just loved the caption Davide wrote.

“Obsessed with this caption,” said one commenter.

Another added: “What a caption, I’ve got goosebumps.”

“I’m crying, the cutest couple ever and the caption; I’m melting,” agreed one more.

Love Island star Ekin-Su competed on Dancing On Ice with pro skater Brendyn Hatfield (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su on Dancing on Ice

Ekin-Su was a contestant on this year’s Dancing on Ice.

Her first performance caused controversy after she wore a sparkly catsuit that left little to the imagination and crawled around on the ice making sultry faces to the camera.

The risqué routine saw 100s of complaints to TV regulator Ofcom.

Responding to the backlash, Ekin reportedly said: “You know what? If you have ’em flaunt them,” she said, as told by The Sun.

“I mean if you’ve got a nice bum and you look sexy in a unitard, why not,” she said, adding: “Who cares?”

Ekin toned it down the following week, and by week three was dancing in a Julie Andrews-inspired get up for a Sound of Music routine.

However, she became the third celebrity to be voted off in week four of the competition.

After finding herself in her second skate-off, she tearfully said: “You put so much time. All the other work commitments I had at the time, this was my priority and I really gave it everything.

“I love it. I fell in love with the ice.”

Read more: Bookies announce favourite to leave this weekend’s Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday, February 26 at 6.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.