Dancing On Ice logo with male silhouette
TV

Dancing On Ice 2023: Bookies announce favourite to leave this weekend as fans ‘set to be gutted’

Could we be saying goodbye to Siva this weekend?

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice 2023 star Siva Kaneswaran has been dealt a huge blow ahead of this weekend’s round of the competition.

The Irish singer is the bookies’ favourite to leave the show next, after narrowly surviving elimination last week.

Siva and Klabera on Dancing On Ice
Will Siva be the next star to go? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023: Siva next to go?

Last week saw Siva in the bottom two along with Darren Harriott.

Luckily for The Wanted star, Darren was the contestant to go home.

However, according to the bookmakers, it doesn’t look like Siva has long left in the competition.

According to Betting Sites, Siva will be the next to leave the competition come Sunday night (February 26).

The 34-year-old singer is currently evens to exit the competition next.

Mollie Gallagher, meanwhile, is second favourite to leave with odds of 7/4 to go.

At the other end of the spectrum is Nile Wilson. The gymnast is at 50/1 to be eliminated next.

Siva and Klabera, Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard on Dancing On Ice
Siva avoided elimination last week (Credit: ITV)

Siva avoids Dancing On Ice exit

The latest news about Siva comes after he narrowly avoided elimination on Sunday (February 19).

The judges opted to save him over Darren Harriott, meaning the comedian was sent home.

“I lasted a lot longer than I expected. I thought I’d be out before the show started,” Darren said.

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been a dream. I’ve never ice skated before. Everyone has been so nice. All the pros, all the celebs, Karen [Barber], Dan [Whiston] and… Tippy,” he then continued.

“I’ve never met anybody like Tippy. Her enthusiasm.”

Viewers were of the opinion that the right decision had been made.

“The right person stayed and the right person went home,” one viewer said.

“Absolutely lovely chap, sad to see him go, but it was the right decision,” another said.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice
Joey tried to kiss Vanessa on the show (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex warned over Vanessa Bauer ‘kiss’

In other Dancing On Ice news, Joey Essex has been warned following his ‘kiss’ with Vanessa Bauer on Sunday.

After their performance last week, Joey looked as though he tried to kiss his dance partner, Vanessa.

Romance rumours concerning the duo have been abound for months.

However, Joey has been warned following his actions last week.

A body language expert claimed that Joey is happy to show his emotions. However, this could also be his downfall.

“If Joey does not maintain his composure and determination, I feel it could hinder his position in the competition and potentially land him in the danger zone,” they said.

Read more: Dancing On Ice segment branded ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone deaf’ in light of Nicola Bulley news

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 26 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Week 6: Siva and Klabera skate to A Little Less Conversation by Elvis Presley | Dancing on Ice 2023

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Dancing On Ice Siva Kaneswaran

Trending Articles

The Bay series 4 start date
The Bay: ITV confirms season 4 start date and it’s got an epic cast!
Holly Willoughby talking to camera, twins on This Morning
This Morning interview with identical twins under fire as their behaviour called out
EastEnders' Sharon is wearing a wedding dress and, in a bubble, Eve is holding up a wedding dress
EastEnders fans spot major clue to flashforward episode last night
Madeleine McCann holding tennis balls and the girl who thinks she is her
Traumatic back story of girl on Instagram who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann
Gerry McCann, Julia Wandelt, Kate McCann
Kate and Gerry McCann suffer ‘unnecessary pain’ over girl claiming to be Madeleine
Emmerdale's Cathy is angry and, in a bubble, is Bob looking furious
Confused Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Cathy