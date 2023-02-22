Dancing On Ice 2023 star Siva Kaneswaran has been dealt a huge blow ahead of this weekend’s round of the competition.

The Irish singer is the bookies’ favourite to leave the show next, after narrowly surviving elimination last week.

Will Siva be the next star to go? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023: Siva next to go?

Last week saw Siva in the bottom two along with Darren Harriott.

Luckily for The Wanted star, Darren was the contestant to go home.

However, according to the bookmakers, it doesn’t look like Siva has long left in the competition.

According to Betting Sites, Siva will be the next to leave the competition come Sunday night (February 26).

The 34-year-old singer is currently evens to exit the competition next.

Mollie Gallagher, meanwhile, is second favourite to leave with odds of 7/4 to go.

At the other end of the spectrum is Nile Wilson. The gymnast is at 50/1 to be eliminated next.

Siva avoided elimination last week (Credit: ITV)

Siva avoids Dancing On Ice exit

The latest news about Siva comes after he narrowly avoided elimination on Sunday (February 19).

The judges opted to save him over Darren Harriott, meaning the comedian was sent home.

“I lasted a lot longer than I expected. I thought I’d be out before the show started,” Darren said.

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been a dream. I’ve never ice skated before. Everyone has been so nice. All the pros, all the celebs, Karen [Barber], Dan [Whiston] and… Tippy,” he then continued.

“I’ve never met anybody like Tippy. Her enthusiasm.”

Viewers were of the opinion that the right decision had been made.

“The right person stayed and the right person went home,” one viewer said.

“Absolutely lovely chap, sad to see him go, but it was the right decision,” another said.

Joey tried to kiss Vanessa on the show (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex warned over Vanessa Bauer ‘kiss’

In other Dancing On Ice news, Joey Essex has been warned following his ‘kiss’ with Vanessa Bauer on Sunday.

After their performance last week, Joey looked as though he tried to kiss his dance partner, Vanessa.

Romance rumours concerning the duo have been abound for months.

However, Joey has been warned following his actions last week.

A body language expert claimed that Joey is happy to show his emotions. However, this could also be his downfall.

“If Joey does not maintain his composure and determination, I feel it could hinder his position in the competition and potentially land him in the danger zone,” they said.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 26 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

