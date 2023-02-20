Dancing On Ice segment branded ‘insensitive’ and ‘tone deaf’ in light of Nicola Bulley news

The Dancing On Ice ‘breaking news’ skit during yesterday’s show (Sunday, February 19) was slammed by viewers.

Viewers branded the skit “intensitive” and “tone deaf”, especially in light of the latest news about Nicola Bulley.

Lucrezia presented a fake breaking news segment (Credit: ITV)

Dancing on Ice ‘breaking news’ skit

During last night’s show, Mollie Gallagher and her skating partner, Sylvain Longchambon, skated to the tune of Ghostbusters.

However, before their skating began, the show was suddenly cut off to go “live” to the ITV News studio.

Lucrezia Millarini then informed viewers of some breaking news.

“We interrupt this programme with news of a sudden rise in supernatural sightings,” she said.

“The cause of the outbreak is currently unknown but we’re assured experts have arrived to deal with the issue,” she then said.

It then cut back to Mollie and Sylvain’s performance, with both in full Ghostbusters gear.

The performance saw them pick up 30 points – placing them 6th on the leaderboard.

Viewers slammed the skit (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Dancing On Ice ‘Breaking News’ skit

Whilst the breaking news skit was a fun way to start the performance, it didn’t go down well with some viewers.

Some fans of the show initially believed it to be a real broadcast, with some even initally thinking it was going to be an update on the Nicola Bulley case.

Many branded it insensitive, especially considering the latest update on the case – that a body has been found a mile from where she went missing.

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the skit.

“Bit insensitive of Dancing On Ice to do a ‘breaking news’ skit when there’s major events happening,” one viewer tweeted.

“Having that breaking news segment was a little insensitive with what’s happening at the moment with Nicola Bulley,” another said.

Bit insensitive of Dancing On Ice to do a ‘breaking news’ skit.

“Apology needed from @ITV and @dancingonice for the #BreakingNews segment with what’s happening regarding #NicolaBulley,” another added. “Really insensitive broadcasting.”

“Absolutely tone deaf!” one person wrote.

However, one person tweeted: “The ITV News interruption had me shook, thought we were under attack for a second, then realised it was fake.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Darren became the latest to leave the show (Credit: ITV)

What else happened on the show?

Last night’s show also saw the fifth celebrity leave the competition.

Yesterday’s edition of the show saw Darren Harriott become the latest star to be eliminated from this year’s competition.

“I lasted a lot longer than I expected. I thought I’d be out before the show started!” the comedian said.

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been a dream. I’ve never ice skated before. Everyone has been so nice. All the pros, all the celebs, Karen [Barber], Dan [Whiston] and… Tippy,” he then continued.

“The right person stayed and the right person went home,” one viewer tweeted.

“Absolutely lovely chap, sad to see him go, but it was the right decision,” another wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 26 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

