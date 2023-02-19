Dancing On Ice star Darren Harriott has been eliminated from the show tonight (February 19).

Darren and his professional partner Tippy Packard left the competition during this week’s Movie themed show.

They faced the dance-off against Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini.

Siva and Darren were in tonight’s skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Who left Dancing On Ice tonight?

The judges decided to save Siva and Klabera following the skate-off.

Darren said of his exit: “I lasted a lot longer than I expected. I thought I’d be out before the show started!

“Thank you to everyone. It’s been a dream. I’ve never ice skated before. Everyone has been so nice. All the pros, all the celebs, Karen [Barber], Dan [Whiston] and… Tippy.”

He added: “I’ve never met anybody like Tippy. Her enthusiasm.”

Siva was saved by the Dancing On Ice judges (Credit: ITV)

Viewers shared their thoughts on the elimination on Twitter.

One person said: “The right person stayed and the right person went home.”

Another wrote: “Thank [bleep] the judges made the right choice.”

Someone else added: “Absolutely lovely chap, sad to see him go, but it was the right decision..”

Meanwhile, others expressed their sadness to see Darren leave.

Unfortunately movie week is the final week for @DarrenHarriott and @TippyPackard, thank you for some very entertaining performances!! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/uuqEhZ0lS6 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 19, 2023

One said: “Sad to see Darren and Tippy go.”

Another wrote: “Correct decision in the skate-off again this week. Will miss Darren for the laughs but unfortunately he has outstayed his welcome.”

Others were ‘glad’ that Siva was saved as one tweeted: “Ah I’m glad to hear Siva and Klabera have been saved tonight.”

Another added: “YASSS Siva you smashed it tonight and in the skate-off.”

Dancing On Ice continues next Sunday (February 26) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

