Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex attempted to kiss his partner Vanessa Bauer after their performance on the show tonight.

The pair have been fuelling rumours they’re dating for weeks now, with Joey seemingly confirming it during a Good Morning Britain appearance last month.

On tonight’s live show, Joey and Vanessa performed to High School Musical’s Breaking Free to mark Movie week.

And Joey decided to go in for a cheeky kiss at the end!

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer on Dancing On Ice

As the romantic dance came to an end, Joey and Vanessa were facing each other as he leaned in for a kiss.

Vanessa looked taken aback and pulled away as they both hugged and laughed.

As the pair skated over to the judges for their scores, host Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but bring it up.

He said: “Nearly a little peck at the end there!”

Joey quipped: “Yeah, nearly. First time I’ve kissed on live TV. First kiss.”

Viewers on Twitter quickly shared their thoughts on Joey’s attempt at a kiss on the ice.

Joey had to get a few kisses in there. Very sweet performance.

One person said: “Well that was an awkward forced kiss attempt at the end there.”

Another wrote: “Vanessa rejecting Joey’s kiss just then was very awkward.”

A third added: “Vanessa‘s reaction to that attempted kiss was all of us watching. Super cringe.”

Someone admitted: “When I tell you I cringed.”

Another echoed their thoughts, writing: “Joey attempting to kiss Vanessa was very cringe.”

Dancing On Ice tonight

Others found it amusing as one laughed: “Vanessa pulling away from Joey’s kiss has me cackling.”

Another wrote: “Joey is to darn adorable and the chemistry between him and Vanessa is [fire emoji].”

Another added: “Joey had to get a few kisses in there. Very sweet performance not sure why Vanessa was holding back from the kiss at the end just go for it girl!!”

Someone else gushed: “I absolutely love Joey Essex.”

It comes after Joey addressed the romance rumours on GMB.

Last month, he said: “We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.”

