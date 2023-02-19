Dancing On Ice star shuts down rumours he’ll be forced to miss tonight’s show after worrying injury

Dancing On Ice 2023 star Joey Essex has appeared to shut down rumours he’ll miss tonight’s show.

Joey sparked fears on Saturday when he revealed a worrying injury.

He shared a photo of his leg with an ice-pack bandage wrapped around it. He wrote: “Had better days.”

However, now, Joey seems to have shut down any fears he won’t be skating tonight.

Looks like Joey is back on the ice tonight! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Joey Essex on Dancing On Ice 2023

On his Instagram Stories today (February 19), Joey shared a photo of his outfit for tonight’s show.

The photo showed Joey wearing a cream and red tracksuit as he wrote: “Tonight. High School Musical.

“Breaking free,” followed by a microphone emoji.

He then tagged the Dancing On Ice and ITV accounts.

Joey suffered a leg injury recently (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Joey skates on Dancing On Ice with professional Vanessa Bauer.

The pair have sparked romance rumours throughout their time on the show so far.

Tonight. High School Musical. Breaking free

Joey made an appearance on Good Morning Britain last month where he was grilled on his bond with Vanessa.

He said on GMB: “The truth is obviously, you know, I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.”

Joey and Vanessa have sparked romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa and Joey romance rumours

The pair have even faced questions on Dancing On Ice from the judges and hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

During the show a couple of weeks ago, Joey had said he had “fallen in love” with ice skating after his Paso Doble styled performance.

Phil then asked: “With ice skating?”

Joey replied: “I’ve fallen in love with Paso.”

Phil asked: “Anything else?”

Joey responded: “Erm, no. Just the ice.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice favourite warned by expert as he’s tipped to win show

It sparked laughter from the stars as well as the audience.

However, some viewers at home weren’t impressed as one person wrote on Twitter: “Why are they trying to push this showmance between Joey and Vanessa? So awkward.”

Dancing On Ice airs tonight (February 19) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you like watching Joey on Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!