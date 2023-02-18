Fears Joey Essex is set to miss Dancing On Ice after worrying social media post

Joey Essex has sparked concern he will be forced to miss Sunday’s Dancing On Ice after a worrying picture on his Instagram Stories.

The former TOWIE star, one of the favourites along with pro-partner Vanessa Bauer, posted to his social media a picture of his injured leg.

Could Joey miss Sunday’s show? (Credit: Instagram)

Joey Essex injury fears on Dancing On Ice

Joey shared the snap of his leg, with supportive ice-pack bandage wrapped around it as he lay on a medical table.

He wrote on the image: “Had better days…”

He also put a sticker of an ice skate covering his foot.

Although no one has confirmed whether Joey’s injury is serious and could affect his place in the competition, it doesn’t look good.

ED! has contacted reps for ITV for comment.

Joey and Vanessa wowed with the opening routine last week (Credit: ITV)

Joey on Dancing On Ice

Sunday night is set to see Joey perform on Movie week.

He is due to be skating to Breaking Free from High School Musical.

Last week Joey and Vanessa opened the show. It was Icons week and they performed a flamboyant routine to Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Joey impressed with his highest scores yet.

Judge Oti Mubuse told him: “Joey that is a fantastic way to open the show. You are getting better. You’re standing up straight, you’re entertaining, you look like you belong.”

Fellow judge Christopher Dean said: “It was absolutely your best skate so far.”

Joey and Vanessa are also big favourites to win (Credit: ITV)

Is Joey Essex dating his skating partner Vanessa Bauer?

Rumours surrounded Vanessa and Joey’s relationship have been circulating since they were partnered up together.

Joey addressed them during a Good Morning Britain interview last month.

“The truth is obviously, you know, I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.

Susanna Reid then asked: “It sounds like you’re not single and she’s not single. It sounds like you’re both together.”

Joey responded: “No comment, I can’t confirm,” as he played with his hair.

“But, no, we are both single. Right now. We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.”

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice host Phillip Schofield has come under fire for constantly teasing them about being a couple on the live shows.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday, February 19 on ITV at 6.30pm.

