Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has dropped a big clue he’s dating his partner Vanessa Bauer.

Joey and Vanessa are partnered on this year’s edition of Dancing On Ice and romance rumours have been surrounding the pair.

Now, reality TV star Joey has addressed the rumours and admitted they’re just “taking it slow”.

Joey was grilled on the romance rumours today (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Are Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer dating?

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Joey was asked about the romance rumours.

Host Ed Balls said: “You could just put this all to bed right now, the rumours are there’s a bit of romance in the air.

“What’s the truth?”

Joey replied: “It’s just… every day…”

Ed cut in: “You don’t have to answer.”

We’ve heard rumours of a romance between @dancingonice pair @JoeyEssex_ and @TheVanessaBauer, so we put the question to Joey and here’s what he had to say…❤️ pic.twitter.com/aAy16yNltj — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 24, 2023

Joey said: “Listen, I’m open, I’ll answer. The truth is obviously, you know, I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.

“Yeah, it’s all good.”

Susanna Reid then asked: “It sounds like you’re not single and she’s not single. It sounds like you’re both together.”

Joey responded: “No comment, I can’t confirm,” as he played with his hair.

Joey said he and Vanessa are “taking it slow” (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Joey added: “But no we are both single. Right now. We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.”

Susanna then said: “Well, congratulations!” as Joey laughed.

She added: “That’s lovely.”

We are both single. Right now. We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.

Joey insisted: “I’m not confirming nothing.”

Susanna replied: “Well, I don’t know, I think anyone watching will hear that you have a soft spot for her on the ice.”

Joey admitted: “Course I do, yeah! Who wouldn’t though? Vanessa is lovely man.”

Rumours that the pair were dating began late last year as they trained for Dancing On Ice.

At the time, Vanessa insisted they were just skating partners.

She told The Sun: “No, no, we are just skating partners.”

