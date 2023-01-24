Vanessa Bauer smiling on Dancing On Ice, Joey Essex tilting his head on GMB
Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex drops bombshell about romance rumours with partner: ‘We’re taking it slow’

Is love in the air?!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex has dropped a big clue he’s dating his partner Vanessa Bauer.

Joey and Vanessa are partnered on this year’s edition of Dancing On Ice and romance rumours have been surrounding the pair.

Now, reality TV star Joey has addressed the rumours and admitted they’re just “taking it slow”.

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex smiling on GMB today
Joey was grilled on the romance rumours today (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Are Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer dating?

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Joey was asked about the romance rumours.

Host Ed Balls said: “You could just put this all to bed right now, the rumours are there’s a bit of romance in the air.

“What’s the truth?”

Joey replied: “It’s just… every day…”

Ed cut in: “You don’t have to answer.”

Joey said: “Listen, I’m open, I’ll answer. The truth is obviously, you know, I’m single, Vanessa is single.

“We go to the ice every day. It’s cold. We’ve got to keep each other warm. You know what I’m saying? So that’s it really.

“Yeah, it’s all good.”

Susanna Reid then asked: “It sounds like you’re not single and she’s not single. It sounds like you’re both together.”

Joey responded: “No comment, I can’t confirm,” as he played with his hair.

Dancing On Ice star Joey Essex speaks with Ed and Susanna on GMB
Joey said he and Vanessa are “taking it slow” (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Joey added: “But no we are both single. Right now. We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.”

Susanna then said: “Well, congratulations!” as Joey laughed.

She added: “That’s lovely.”

We are both single. Right now. We’re taking it slow, it’s all good.

Joey insisted: “I’m not confirming nothing.”

Susanna replied: “Well, I don’t know, I think anyone watching will hear that you have a soft spot for her on the ice.”

Joey admitted: “Course I do, yeah! Who wouldn’t though? Vanessa is lovely man.”

YouTube video player

Rumours that the pair were dating began late last year as they trained for Dancing On Ice.

At the time, Vanessa insisted they were just skating partners.

She told The Sun: “No, no, we are just skating partners.”

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 29) at 6:25pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

