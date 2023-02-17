Dancing On Ice favourite warned by expert as he’s tipped to win show

Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson has been tipped to win the competition, weeks ahead of the final.

However, the Olympic gymnast has been issued a warning too – despite being one of the favourites.

Nile is favourite to win the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson tipped to win

It’s looking good for Nile ahead of this Sunday’s show (February 19).

The Olympic gymnast is currently the bookies favourite to win the show.

BetVictor currently have the 27-year-old at 4/7 to emerge victorious from Dancing On Ice 2023.

“At this stage, it is no surprise. Nile,” dance expert Dr Jill Rose Jacobs said when asked who her favourite to win is.

“In my opinion Nile will win the competition for many reasons, including his compact, well-tuned physique, level of coordination, air-sense, and acclimation to physiological aspects of competition,” she then continued.

Skating expert Daniel King was also in agreement.

“Nile has been an early favourite of mine in the competition, from when he successfully performed the butterfly kick in week one,” he said.

Nile has been issued a warning (Credit: YouTube)

Dancing On Ice star Nile Wilson issued warning

Daniel then continued, saying: “I think he certainly has the potential to win the competition. But honestly, it’s a toss-up between Nile, Carley, and The Vivienne.”

However, it’s not going to be all plain sailing for Nile.

Dr Jill has identified one way that the wheels could come off Nile’s race to the finish line.

In my opinion Nile will win the competition.

“The only thing that I foresee which could prevent Nile from winning is a potential injury,” she said.

“Potential injury due to unfamiliarity with dancing on ice and performing lifts with a partner,” she continued.

“Dancing, let alone dancing on ice, contains very different skill sets.”

Joey and Vanessa are big favourites to win too (Credit: ITV)

Who else could win?

Other favourites to win the show include Joey Essex, Carly Stenson, and The Vivienne.

Joey and his dance partner, Vanessa Bauer, are currently at 4/1 to emerge victorious at the end of the competition.

Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson is 6/1 to win the skating show.

Meanwhile, drag queen The Vivienne is at 10/1 to skate to victory.

Darren Harriott, meanwhile, looks to be leaving the show next.

The comedian is 100/1 to win the show.

