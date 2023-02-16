Coronation Street star Lisa George on Dancing On Ice and Lorraine
Coronation Street star Lisa George secretly battled health struggle during Dancing On Ice stint: ‘It nearly killed me’

The actress called her stint on the show a "bittersweet experience"

By Rebecca Carter
Updated:

Coronation Street star Lisa George has revealed a health struggle she had during her stint on Dancing On Ice.

The Beth Sutherland actress, 50, opened up about her struggle with the menopause and how it began when she was starring on the skating show.

Lisa also revealed that she was told the progesterone she needs as part of her HRT was out of stock, three years into her menopause journey.

Coronation Street star Lisa George on Lorraine
Actress Lisa George has opened up about her “bittersweet” experience on Dancing On Ice (Credit: ITV)

Lisa George on menopause struggle

Speaking to The Sun, Lisa admitted she was left “absolutely raging” over the HRT she needed being out of stock.

After a recent Instagram post in which Lisa hit out over the issue, a pharmacist saw it and got in touch.

I’m glad I did it, but it was a bittersweet experience.

Lisa now has access to the medication she needs.

The actress’ menopause journey began when she featured in the 2020 series of Dancing On Ice.

Coronation Street star Lisa George smiling on Dancing On Ice
Lisa competed on Dancing On Ice in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about doing the show at that time, Lisa told the publication: “It was the worst time for me to do it with the flipping menopause starting. Oh my god, I thought it was a mental breakdown. It nearly killed me.

“Mentally and physically, it was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done and with my bodily mechanics going up the spout, it added far more stress on me than I’d ever anticipated.

“I’m glad I did it, but it was a bittersweet experience.”

Lisa also opened up about the symptoms she suffers from because of the menopause.

Coronation Street star Lisa George in blue dress at party
Lisa said doing Dancing On Ice at the start of her menopause struggle was “the worst time for me to do it” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street star Lisa on menopause symptoms

She said she experiences “brain fog” which makes her “do the most ridiculous things”.

Lisa said she also gets an “itchy back” which “drives her mental”.

The star recently hit out on Instagram over the lack of HRT available.

She said last month: “Sooo tell me….. how many women go through the menopause…. How many women suffer with menopausal symptoms…

“How many women are told to take progesterone to counter balance our newly prescribed oestrogen in order to protect AGAINST cancer and yet… there is lack of supply!!!!

“This makes me soooooo cross!!! Wtf???!!!!” [Sic]

Her followers offered Lisa supported in the comments as one person said: “Ohh Lisa I hear you! I’ve had the same thing.”

Another wrote: “Thanks for speaking up Lisa, it’s a disgrace how we have to fight and scrape for help dealing with the peri and the menopause.”

