Nicola Bulley family statement shared by Sky News as a body is found: ‘Just agony’

In the latest Nicola Bulley news, a body has been found in the river near where she disappeared three weeks ago.

In wake of the devastating news, Paul Ansell, Nicola’s partner, has released a statement.

Latest Nicola Bulley news: Body found in river

On January 27, Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two – disappeared while out walking her dog in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.

Yesterday (Sunday, February 19), it was reported that a body had been found in the river near where Nicola went missing.

The body was found around a mile from where Ms Bulley was last seen walking her dog on January 27.

It’s understood that a man and a woman walking their dog near the river spotted the body.

They then phoned the police informing them of the body in the water. The police then launched a search.

Lancashire Constabulary said formal identification of the body has yet to be carried out.

However, Nicola’s family have been informed.

Latest Nicola Bulley news: Police issue statement

The police force released a statement yesterday.

“We were called today at 11.36am to reports of a body in the River Wyre, close to Rawcliffe Road,” they said.

“An underwater search team and specialist officers have subsequently attended the scene, entered the water, and have sadly recovered a body,” they then continued.

“No formal identification has yet been carried out, so we are unable to say whether this is Nicola Bulley at this time,” they then said.

They then added that procedures to identify the body are “ongoing”.

Paul Ansell releases statement

The police force then said that they are treating the death as “unexplained”.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times.

We ask that their privacy is respected,” they then said.

Following the news, Paul Ansell – Nicola’s partner – released a brief statement to Sky News.

“No words right now, just agony,” he told the broadcaster.

“We’re all together, we have to be strong,” he added.

