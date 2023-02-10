Vanished: Where is Nicola Bulley? on Channel 5: 5 key points from interview with her partner Paul

A Channel 5 show on Nicola Bulley will air tonight as it follows the search for her so far.

The special will feature an interview with Nicola’s partner Paul, who revealed that he’s never going to give up hope of finding the disappeared mum-of-two.

Here’s 5 key points from Dan Walker’s emotional interview with Paul Ansell.

It was heartbreaking to interview Paul Ansell for our special programme on his missing partner, Nicola Bulley. Paul is going through hell but says “Nicky would never give up on us so we will never give up on her”. Vanished: Where Is Nicola Bulley?

Tonight

9pm

Channel 5 pic.twitter.com/K9FLf79iXr — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 10, 2023

Paul claims the family are going through ‘unprecedented hell’

A brand new Channel 5 special is set to air this evening looking into the investigation of Nicola Bulley.

The mum-of-two disappeared on January 27, while walking her dog near the River Wye in Lancashire.

The police discovered Nicola’s phone and dog, Willow, near a bench in St Michael’s but the 45-year-old is still yet to be found.

In an interview with Dan Walker, Nicola’s partner Paul opens up about Nicola’s disappearance.

However, when asked about what the family are going through, Paul’s response is heartbreaking.

Paul tells the presenter that the family are going through ‘unprecedented hell’, but he isn’t going to give up hope of finding his partner.

He’s 100% convinced she’s not in the river

Police divers and experts have searched the river extensively over the past two weeks, following Nicola’s disappearance.

However, they are yet to find any trace of her.

Search expert Peter Faulding has recently thrown doubt on the cops’ recent theory that Nicola fell into the river.

He said that he would be ‘very surprised’ if Nicola fell in the river and added that she could ‘never be found’

In the interview, Paul also insists that that he is ‘100 per cent’ sure that she did not fall in the river.

He tells Dan: “Personally, I am 100 per cent convinced it’s not the river, that’s my opinion.”

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: ITV)

Paul is never letting go of positivity

Nicola Bulley has been missing for two weeks now, but her partner has vowed to never give up on on hope of finding her.

In the Channel 5 series, Paul reveals that he vowed to ‘never let go’, saying that Nicola would ‘never give up on anybody’.

My plea now, is personally, I want every house, every garage, every outbuilding , the land, scrutinised.

Paul adds: “Nikki would never give up on us ever. She wouldn’t give up on anybody. And we’re not gonna ever give up on her like, we’re going to find her.”

The father-of-two continues: “My plea now, is personally, I want every house, every garage, every outbuilding , the land, scrutinised.

“I want it all searched, I want it all scrutinised, every piece of it.”

It’s been two weeks since mum-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing without a trace in Lancashire. In an exclusive 5 News interview her partner, Paul Ansell, said Nicola “would never give up” on her family, so he won’t give up on finding her.@peterofthelane | @mrdanwalker | #5News pic.twitter.com/hnpW7MImGP — Channel 5 News (@5_News) February 10, 2023

He says ‘something happened that day’

Despite the police’s theory that Nicola had fallen into the river, Paul tells Dan that he thinks something has happened to his partner.

The father insists that people ‘don’t just vanish into thin air’ and urges the police to find out what happened to Nicola.

Paul says: “People don’t just vanish into thin air, it’s absolutely impossible. So something has happened. Something has happened. Find out what it is. Find out what it is.

“There has to be a way to find out what happened, there has to be. You cannot, you cannot walk your dog down a river and just vanish into thin air. Something happened that day, something.”

Paul said he feels like he’s in the Truman Show (Credit: YouTube/Sky News)

He feels like he’s in the Truman Show

Sitting down with Dan in the Channel 5 special, Paul also confesses that he’s been struggling to come to terms with Nicola’s disappearance as he claims it ‘doesn’t feel real’.

When asked about how he feels throughout this ordeal, he admits that he feels like he’s in the Truman Show.

Paul tells Dan: “Anger, loads of frustration, confusion, disbelief, surrealism, nothing feels real.

“It just doesn’t feel real…I feel like I’m in the Truman show. Like..I honestly believe I’m going to wake up at any moment…how are we even in this? We are good people.”

Vanished: What happened to Nicola Bulley? will air on Channel 5 tonight at 9pm.

